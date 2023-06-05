NEC Australia appoints Ayala Domani as Vice President of Technology and Innovation





NEC Australia is pleased to announce the addition of Ayala Domani to its senior management team as Vice President Technology & Innovation. Domani is poised to take NEC’s Technology & Innovation Group to new heights with his global perspective and innovative approach.

She comes to her new role at NEC Australia after successfully holding senior positions in innovation, future business and B2B growth at several leading companies including Telstra and AGL Energy. Her arrival coincides with a period of sales growth and transformation within NEC Australia.

As vice president, Domani will be responsible for leading NEC’s overall technology and innovation strategy and go-to-market portfolio. Her responsibilities include spearheading the development of new solutions.

Her primary role is to drive growth and innovation through the development of technology, people and new business models. These strategies will help NEC Australia meet the changing needs of its customers, partner ecosystem and market.

Jason Price, President and CEO of NEC ANZ, warmly welcomed Domani, saying, “The extensive knowledge and experience that Ayala brings to NEC Australia will help us execute on our strategic vision. “We will play a pivotal role in the development of our business and provide world-class technology solutions and services to our customers.” “We look forward to Ayala taking a lead role across our Technology & Innovation team and welcoming her to our Melbourne headquarters on June 5,” he added.

“As an organization, NEC continues to be a consistent market leader in terms of modernization and innovation,” Domani said enthusiastically upon his appointment. She added, “I look forward to using my experience to drive long-term, sustainable growth and develop great talent in the areas of technology and innovation.” Ms Domani is passionate about the future and will ensure her leadership will play a key role in shaping the course of NEC Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://securitybrief.co.nz/job-moves/nec-australia-appoints-ayala-domani-as-vp-of-technology-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos