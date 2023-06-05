How to download photos from Google Photos and save them elsewhere





We are big fans of Google Photos. This is a great tool for easily backing up your photos to the cloud and accessing them from multiple devices.

However, if you want to download photos, especially if you want to download all the photos at once, it can become a bit of a hassle. So we’re here to guide you through the process to make your life easier.

There are several possible reasons for downloading photos from Google Photos.

This could be a cost saving measure to save on Google One charges. Or maybe you’re planning to move to Amazon Photos or Apple iCloud and want to back up your images there.

It may be wise to download your Google Photos library for other reasons as well. If you free up storage on your phone, for example by deleting photos locally, your copy will only be in Google Photos. What if the worst thing happened and your account was hacked and you lost access to Google Photos? It would be great if you could regain access to your account, change your password, and set up two-factor authentication, but somehow you can’t access your photos. or video may have been lost.

Therefore, to preserve your precious memories, you can also download your images and back them up locally (external drive, NAS, or simply your PC or laptop).

Honestly, Google has a habit of shutting down services without much warning, so it’s good to be prepared.

How to download Google Photos to your computer

There are several ways to download photos from Google Photos. You can do it from your phone (more on that later), but it’s much easier to do it from your computer, especially if you plan to back up a lot of photos and store them there.

The above is a relatively easy procedure to download photos in bulk. To do this, you’ll need to use Google Takeout.

Takeout is a service that allows you to export or back up copies of data that Google maintains for various services. It can be used for all sorts of uses, including exporting contacts, calendars, Google Drive files, location history, etc.

If you’re logged in to your Google account and want to download your photos directly to Google Takeout, by default all are selected for download.[すべて選択を解除]Click. Scroll down the list of options (or search with Ctrl+F) and click the checkbox next to Google Photos. scroll to the bottom and[次のステップ]Click. Then you can choose where to download Google Photos. Download to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or Box. Selecting “Send download link by email” will allow you to download directly to your computer. You can also set the download frequency at this stage and choose to export only once or all two months in a year. Select file type and size from other drop down menus. Select. For best results, choose .zip and the largest file size. To continue,[エクスポートの作成]Please click on the.

The Google Photos batch export will start, but unfortunately, it won’t be available immediately, so you’ll have to wait a while for the process to complete. According to Google’s support information, this may take hours or even days. So a little patience will be required.

Download albums from Google Photos

If you just want to download a specific album or multiple albums instead of downloading all photos from Google Photos, you can do that too. If you’ve organized your photos logically into albums in Google Photos, you can download them using Google Takeout.

If you’re logged in to your Google account and want to download your photos directly to Google Takeout, by default all are selected for download.[すべて選択を解除]Click. Scroll down the list of options (or search with Ctrl+F) and click the checkbox next to Google Photos. Find and click the option that says Include All Photo Albums. In the next popup, click Deselect All. Next, check the albums you want to download,[OK]Click.at the bottom[次のステップ]Click to choose where to download Google Photos. Download directly to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or Box. Selecting “Send download link by email” will allow you to download directly to your computer. You can also set the download frequency at this stage and choose to export only once or all two months in a year. Select file type and size from other drop down menus. Select. For best results, choose .zip and the largest file size. To continue,[エクスポートを作成]Please click on the. Create an album to download in Google Photos.

Another way to download images from Google Photos is to use albums.

Albums are recommended if you only want to download specific photos instead of all the photos in your Google Photos account. Once the album is created, it can be downloaded by following the steps recommended above for using Google Takeout.

Go to Google Photos on your desktop browser and log in if you’re not already. Find the photo you want to download and select it by ticking the small circle in the top right corner. After selecting the appropriate photo, click the plus icon on the right.Top of page Select an album from the options Then add to an album or click to create a new album Give the album a name and click the check mark on the top left to save the album

Then go to Google Takeout and follow the steps above.

Download Google Photos albums from Google Photos on your PC

If you already have albums created in Google Photos and know which ones you want, you can also download them directly without any hassle. This is a good, quick and easy way to download albums to your PC, and may be faster than exporting via Google Takeout. When you download an album this way, all the images are packed into a zip file and downloaded immediately.

If you go to Google Photos on your desktop browser and aren’t logged in, from the left menu[アルバム]Click[すべてのアルバムを表示]Click to find the album you want to download. Click the three dots menu icon in the top right corner of the album.Then from the options[すべてダウンロード]Click. Wait for the zip file to download, unzip it, and enjoy. How to download individual photos from Google Photos

If you only want to download specific photos or selected images from Google Photos, you can do that too. Google makes it easy to select an entire day, so if you’re busy taking lots of photos in a day and want to get them all quickly, you can easily do so.

Go to Google Photos on your desktop browser and log in if you’re not already. Find the photos you want to download and click the small circle on the top left of the image to select them.Click on a date to auto-select all images for that day Click the 3-dot menu on the top right of the site Click Download or just press Shift+D Wait for the images to download From the app download google photos

Unfortunately, if you want to download Google Photos images from your favorite smartphone app, the process isn’t so easy. This makes some sense since most people have small internal storage and don’t want to fill up their phone and slow it down.

You can still download individual photos, but you can’t bulk download Google Photos like you can with the desktop app or Google Takeout.

Open the Google Photos app on your phone Select and open the photo you want to download Tap the three dots menu on the top right of the screen From the bottom menu[ダウンロード]Choose

You can download individual photos this way, but unfortunately you cannot select and download multiple photos.

