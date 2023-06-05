Dropbox and Google Docs Native Integration Ends





In an email sent early Sunday morning, Dropbox revealed that the native Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides integration is ending, and files will be replaced with shortcuts. If you have Google Workspace files in your Dropbox account, you have 30 days to migrate the files to Google Drive after receiving the notification. If not migrated, the files are automatically converted to Microsoft Office files.

Since 2018, Dropbox users have been able to create, edit, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files without leaving the site. A special partnership with Google Cloud allows Dropbox to host its own editors for Docs, Sheets and Slides, allowing users to omit his Google Drive entirely.

Five years later, this partnership is changing, and Dropbox now points users to either Google Drive, where files are replaced with shortcuts in Dropbox, or Microsoft Office, where files remain accessible.

Email sent to Dropbox users regarding their Google Workspace migration.

For Dropbox users who have used this Google feature in the past, please be aware of emails with the subject “”.[Action Required] Migrate your Google files for more information on the migration process.

“Google Files in Dropbox will be replaced with shortcuts to documents in Google Drive,” according to the email, as long as users connect their Google and Dropbox accounts within the next 30 days. “This change will keep your Google Files accessible, keep you organized with other Dropbox content, and allow you to use the latest in his Google features,” he wrote. increase.

Google Docs editor for Dropbox. You can keep most of the functionality without saving to Google Drive.

If you don’t connect your Google Drive to Dropbox after 30 days, all Google Workspace files (.gdoc, .gsheet, .gslides) in Dropbox will automatically convert to their Microsoft Office counterparts (.docx, .xlsx , .xlsx). .pptx). This preserves certain advanced sharing settings such as password protection that are not immediately available when migrating to Google Drive. Microsoft Office files can always be converted back to Google format by uploading them to Google Drive, but be aware that some document formats may be lost or changed.

Similar integrations exist between Google Workspace and other cloud storage providers such as Box and work similarly. At this time, it’s unclear if those partnerships will end as well, or if Dropbox will decide to abandon native Google Docs functionality. Affected users can learn more about migrating files here.

Update: This post has been updated to reflect that some form of Google-Dropbox integration remains after this transition.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/06/04/dropbox-google-workspace-migration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos