Pediatricians recommend waiting until eighth grade to give children cell phones





BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WBRC) – Kids are getting less and less access to cell phones these days. This has sparked a national “wait until 8” movement to encourage parents to wait until their child is in her eighth grade to get a smartphone.

Even children as young as 1st or 2nd grade are getting these devices, but Dr. Niron Vias says they’re too young.

Nilong Vyas, MD, MD, is a Sleepless Pediatrician at NOLA and a Medical Review Specialist at SleepFoundation.org.

Many parents want to “know where their children are and contact them,” Dr. Vias said. So it starts in terms of safety, but then puts the world at your fingertips. It’s hard to contain.

Some children become addicted to cellphones at an early age, she said.

What it does to the brain is that it affects dopamine receptors, reward receptors in the brain, so every time you interact with these devices, you get a little high. she explains. Who wouldn’t want to continue doing something that feels good?

The “Wait Till Number 8” movement offers a general rule of thumb for parents in determining the best time to give their child a cell phone.

Their website says: “The pledge to wait until age eight allows parents to band together to delay giving their children smartphones until at least the eighth grade.” This reduces the pressure felt by children and parents alike.

They can emotionally distinguish between direct IDs — I need this and I need this now, Dr. Vias said. By eighth grade, they’re a little more prone to making better decisions.

Still, she adds, parents need to set boundaries and rules when it comes to phones (and any technology, really), especially at night.

Children are very attached to them, she said, and I think that affects their ability to sleep and sleep well. Not only do they significantly delay bedtime, but the blue light from your device affects melatonin production, the sleep-time hormone that allows you to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Dr. Vias says it’s important to take your child’s phone away at least an hour or two before bedtime so that the melatonin hormone is produced in children’s bodies and they can get a better night’s sleep. She really says we all should.

