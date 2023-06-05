Apple is expected to unveil a sleek and expensive VR headset. Will it live up to the hype?





After years of development, Apple’s new VR headset (rumored to be called the “Reality Pro”) will be unveiled at the company’s annual conference.

Apple seems poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that puts users between the virtual and real worlds, while others have failed to capture the public’s imagination. It also appears to be testing the ability of tech trendsetters to popularize devices with new features.

After years of speculation, the much-anticipated announcement is ready to take place Monday at Apple’s annual developer conference in Cupertino, Calif., at a theater named after the company’s late co-founder Steve Jobs. set up.

Apple may also use the event to show off its latest Mac computers, preview its upcoming iPhone operating system, and discuss its artificial intelligence strategy.

However, the star of the show is expected to be goggles rumored to be called “Reality Pro,” according to what the company has leaked to the media, which is Apple’s legend of releasing groundbreaking technology. could be a new milestone in wasn’t always the first to try to develop a particular device.

Apple’s breakthrough pedigree dates back to 1984 when Mr. Jobs in a bow tie sold the first Mac. This tradition has continued with the 2001 iPod, 2007 iPhone, 2010 iPad, 2014 Apple Watch and his 2016 AirPods. .

But with Apple’s new headsets priced in the high $3,000 (2,800) range, they may receive a lukewarm reception from all but wealthy tech enthusiasts.

“Mixed reality” goggles

If the new device proved to be a niche product, Apple tried to sell headsets and glasses with technology that could push people into artificial worlds or project digital images to other major technologies. They will fall into the same shackles as corporations and start-ups. A form called “augmented reality” that expresses the scenery and things that are actually in front of you.

Apple’s goggles have a sleek design and are expected to be able to switch between fully virtual and augmented options (also known as “mixed reality”). That flexibility is sometimes called external reality, or XR for short.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg describes these alternate three-dimensional realities as the “metaverse.” This is a geeky concept first devised in 1992 by writer Neil Stevenson in his science fiction novel Snow Crash.

Zuckerberg plans to go mainstream by renaming the social networking company Meta Platforms in 2021 and pouring billions into improving virtual technology.

But while much of the Metaverse remains a digital ghost town, Meta’s virtual reality headset, the Quest, has so far sold best in a category that has primarily appealed to video game players looking for a more immersive experience. device.

Apple executives are likely to avoid mentioning the metaverse when discussing the potential of the company’s new headsets, given the skepticism surrounding the term.

In recent years, Apple CEO Tim Cook has regularly touted augmented reality as the next big leap forward in technology, but he hasn’t set a specific timetable for when it will catch the public’s attention. not

“It doesn’t get deeper overnight”

“When you look back at a point in time and zoom out into the future and look back, you wonder how you would have lived your life without augmented reality,” Cook, 62, told the audience last September. spoke to. Italian students.

“Like today, you’re going to wonder how someone like me grew up without the internet. You know, I think it can get that deep. And it can happen overnight.” It’s not going to be deep.”

Responses to virtual, augmented, and mixed reality have so far been decidedly imperfect. Some gadgets that have adopted this technology have been ridiculed, most notably Google’s Internet-connected glasses, which launched more than a decade ago.

After Google co-founder Sergey Brin initially used skydiving stunts during a tech conference in San Francisco to demonstrate the early model’s potential “wow factor” to heighten excitement about the device, consumers quickly became uninterested in products that users could secretly operate. Take photos and videos.

The backlash was so intense that people wearing the gear became known as “Glassholes,” and Google pulled the product a few years after its debut.

Microsoft also had limited success with its HoloLens mixed-reality headset in 2016, but earlier this year the software maker insisted it would continue to focus on the technology.

Magic Leap, a startup that sparked excitement with a preview of its mixed reality tech that evokes the sight of a whale breaching a gym floor, had such a hard time selling its first headset to consumers in 2018 that it has since gone on to do so. We have shifted our focus to: Industrial, medical and emergency applications.

Magic Leap’s Chief Transformation Officer, Daniel Diez, said he had to answer four key questions about Apple’s goggles. Does it cost? “

hopelessness

Anticipation of Apple’s goggles selling for thousands of dollars has already dampened hopes for the product.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects Apple’s goggles to boast “amazing” technology, but the company’s device will only sell 150,000 units in its first year. , and said it was only a tiny fraction of the company’s portfolio.

In comparison, Apple sells more than 200 million units of its flagship product, the iPhone, annually. But the iPhone wasn’t an instant sensation, and in his first year on the market, he sold less than 12 million units.

In a move apparently aimed at raising the expected price of Apple’s goggles, Zuckerberg went out of his way to say last week that the upcoming Quest headset would sell for $500, an announcement made by Metaplatform at a tech conference. It took place four months before they were supposed to show off their latest devices. .

Since 2016, annual shipments of virtual and augmented reality devices have averaged 8.6 million units, according to research firm CCS Insight.

The company expects sales to remain sluggish this year, with device sales at around 11 million units, gradually reaching 67 million units in 2026.

But those predictions were clearly made before it became clear whether Apple would release a game-changing product.

“Especially when it comes to the consumer market, especially when it comes to finding killer applications and solutions, I’m never going to ignore Apple,” Magic Leap’s Diez said.

“If someone enters the consumer market early, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Apple.”

