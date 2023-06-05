google: more startups relocate Madras HC seeking relaxation of Google billing policies





Several start-ups including Unacademy, Kuku FM, TrulyMadly and QuackQuack have been sued by the Madras High Court against Google’s notice asking them to adopt the company’s mandated billing channel or risk being removed from the Play Store. It has filed a lawsuit, said people familiar with the development.

These companies join the likes of Matrimony.com and Shaadi.com, who have already filed lawsuits in the High Court seeking relief by challenging Google’s billing policies.

Murgavel Janakiraman, CEO of Matrimony.com, told ET that Google is threatening startups to delist their apps if they don’t follow payment policies. The matching platform operator has already received an interim injunction against Google from the High Court until June 8, but other startups are now participating in a court battle against Google’s policies. he said. ETtechET has confirmed the notifications some startups have received from Google.

One of the emails read: “Your app uses billing systems other than Google Play to accept payment for access to in-app features or services, including app functionality, digital content, and merchandise (collectively, in-app purchases). Your app may be removed.” If you do not resolve this issue, you will be limited to distribution on Google Play. “

Find stories that interest you. According to a person familiar with the matter, he’s streaming on his platform Disney+ Hotstar as well. Two other startups also plan to file petitions on Monday. “To maintain the immense value that Google Play offers, we expect developers to participate fairly in our business model, just like other app stores. “We help developers comply with our policies, and if developers choose not to do so, they still have many other options for running their business on Android,” a Google spokesperson said. The official said in a statement to ET.

Questions emailed to Truly Madly, QuackQuack, Unacademy and Disney+ Hotstar have yet to be answered as of Sunday’s press time.

Kuku FM said it shares a deep relationship with Google. Google Play billing issues are just one part of our larger partnership. As this matter is in court, we are unable to comment at this time,” the company said in a statement to ET.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation, an association of startups, has petitioned the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Google’s policy, and proceedings on the matter are currently underway with the competition watchdog. .

“We are trying to get a cease and desist order because the public hearing is still going on until the issue is resolved at the CCI level. We anticipate that Google may delist our app in the meantime. So we decided to file a petition,” said one executive. A start-up company that has made an application to the Madras High Court.

These startups are concerned that Google may remove them from the platform, as 90% of the Android-derived business will disappear overnight. “Even if you agree to a user-chosen billing model, 26% of the fees equates to about 50% of the profits. No,” said the executive. Added.

Madras HC gave Google a ban on removing the Matrimony.com app from the Play Store until June 1, but this has since been extended until June 8, when Google is expected to make its case. said the official.

The startups have accused Google of trying to circumvent a CCI order that directed it not to restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services for either in-app purchases or in-app purchases. there is

A Google spokesperson said the company’s payment policies comply in letter and spirit with the CCI Directive on Google Play.

In response to the CCI mandate, Google has extended User Choice requests to all developers in India and updated its policy effective April 26, 2023.

The company also has other options available for developers to run their business on Android. This includes distribution through multiple of his Android app stores and direct distribution from the website.

The options currently available to developers are to integrate the Google Plays billing system, offer users in India and 35 other markets an alternative billing system alongside Google Play, or even part of the service. To operate on a pay-as-you-go basis without paying a fee. of paid services.

On May 17, Google published a blog post warning that it would take necessary steps against Indian developers who have not yet implemented the prescribed routes provided by the search giant.

“Most of the developers around the world have already chosen one of these routes. Now that the deadline has passed in India, we are asking the developers in the country who have not yet implemented any of these options to implement our “We will continue to comply with local laws and cooperate with local procedures where necessary,” Google said in a blog post. mentioned in the post.

When Google announced user-selected billing, it said it would reduce Google Play Services charges by 4% if users paid through an alternative billing system. Therefore, this billing system requires the app developer to pay Google her 11% or 26% commission.

The company said its investments in Android and Google Play are partly funded by service fees.

