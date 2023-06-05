How AI Tools Help and Hinder Equity in Higher Education





It’s been a tough year for faculty in various disciplines when it comes to artificial intelligence. Many companies have redesigned challenges and developed new course policies in the presence of generative AI tools. Some have pondered at conferences or in their spare time what makes prose human. (One possible answer is burstiness.) Some have designed, conducted, or participated in AI-focused workshops in teaching and learning, with or without support. One person sent a message to a student that they would not grade her GPT for this chat. (Definitely how long Fallout takes.)

Amidst the chaos of AI in 2023, professors are also grappling with paradoxes. In one story, large-scale language models provide much-needed help by enhancing students’ creativity, research, writing, and problem-solving skills. Students with disabilities also benefit from AI tools that provide executive function support and more. But in another narrative, algorithms have the potential to reproduce systemic biases and widen educational inequalities like technology never existed before.

Stony Brook University librarian Berkassem Karim Bugida said there are two schools of thought, adding that he values ​​the middle ground. All data is biased, allowing us to approach our tools in an ethical and responsible manner.

most popular stories

most popular

AI literacy gap

Some students already have advanced skills in prompt engineering to craft questions for natural language processing tools for better results. Some people have little experience in talking to machines.

“What’s happening is the rich are getting richer, so to speak,” says Louis Ludwig, a mathematics professor and director of the Center for Education and Learning at Denison University. Those who know what they are doing can actually get this to sing, but those who don’t know how to use it are kind of left behind.

Many instructors are working to help their students overcome this AI divide. But such efforts require fine tuning. In an ideal world, students would find their way to an agile engineering sweet spot that leverages AI tools for learning without impeding personal or academic growth.

According to Laura Domin, an English professor and director of the Technical Writing Program at the University of Central Oklahoma, students are sometimes more confident in the output of AI tools than in their own work. As a result, some people may not put much effort into shaping the output of AI tools.

When ChatGPT launched in late 2022, many students were halfway through the academic year at a familiar institution. However, students will be redistributed at the start of the new semester this fall. Some may join the company with detailed knowledge of AI tools. According to a 2023 report, other primarily rural states in the United States, such as West Virginia, Alaska, Mississippi and Arkansas, have poor internet quality, latency and access in their geographic areas. may have limited digital literacy.

Even someone from a state that ranks highly for broadband can be at a digital disadvantage. For example, California ranks high, but her 40% of Latino students in the state do not have reliable broadband access to her.

And some freshmen may have graduated from high schools that banned AI-powered tools. Some have extensive teaching experience with technology. In Australia, for example, ChatGPT is banned in most public schools, raising concerns that it could create an information divide between students in the country’s public and private schools. Even in the US, many students have ready access to tools like her ChatGPT on their mobile phones in their pockets, but some students don’t own laptops or mobile phones.

Dumin said there will be a stratification of who already knows how to evade AI, who doesn’t, who knows more about the dark side and who is entering for the first time. That’s a big concern for stocks.

paid AI tools

The most robust AI is behind paywalls, Emily Isaacs, executive director of the Office of Faculty Advancement and professor of writing at Montclair State University, told Inside Higher Ed. At the University of Montclair, nearly half of its students are Pel Granza recipients, which indicates low-income status, and nearly half of its faculty are temporary employees, Isaacs said. Both faculty and students face financial stressors. I heard from my students, is this it? [AI tool] should i buy something?

Students’ unequal access to premium versions of educational technology reflects the inequalities Isaacs (in her words) observes every day in commuter schools.

According to Isaacs, students with cars can get to campus much more easily than those who take three buses from their home in Newark to campus. To promote equity, Isaacs wants his AI-powered educational products to be offered as open educational resources. Until that day comes, she wonders whether that cost can be folded into tuition and fees in the same way that, say, all students at Montclair State University are given access to other proprietary software. I am thinking.

In the absence of equity-focused policies, some academics recognize the role their units and departments may play in their future career paths.

Bugida said academic libraries are likely to accelerate that decline in the future. This is the same thing as journal license management. Some universities may not have the means to subscribe. Therefore, a digital divide occurs.

Isaacs said professors who encourage the use of AI tools should be mindful of the costs they impose on students until universities develop policies to address inequalities.

culturally insensitive chatbots

Colin Björk, a senior lecturer at New Zealand’s Massey University, recently called non-English languages, including spoken and indigenous languages, “edge cases,” a term that describes unusual cases that confuse computers with Microsoft executives. talked. This is because large language models are trained online and the dataset is often standard American English. Because of this, AI output is often not representative of the depth and breadth of many students’ multicultural and multilingual experiences.

We are trying to teach our students to find their own voice, Dumin said. As an example, she said, African-American native English and Appalachian English-speaking students might find generic texts generated by AI to be more effective than their own. We may lose some of the diversity of letters and sounds. That would be really sad.

JSTOR Dailys resident linguist Chi Luu recently wrote that black English is important. Roux advocates an almost relentless creativity in linguistic innovation while embracing rich regional and class differences. Its innovations have left their mark on standard English by telling stories of migration and movement, slipping seamlessly into the language of art, music, poetry, storytelling and social media. But that feeling of alienation can sometimes have a negative impact on those who speak the language, such as in job interviews, renting an apartment, or dealing with the police, Lu wrote.

Many academics are concerned about training large-scale language models on the Internet, where biases are established.

Generative AI language bias defaults will normalize expectations that everyone else needs to change to look like this machine, says college unbound digital education, a post-secondary institution Academic Director Lance Eaton said. going to college. College Unbounds’ bachelor’s degree programs are designed around a personalized interest and project-based curriculum.

chatbots that empower

Language learners can use AI writing tools to learn vocabulary, genres, idioms, grammar, and more. Likewise, those who struggle in social settings due to neurodivergence or who fear being judged by their peers may benefit. Chat bots are skilled and willing conversational partners, and conversing with chat bots provides a low-risk way to experiment. It can in turn support learners’ self-confidence.

Eaton said being able to ask anything is really powerful. You don’t feel judgment from the computer.

Practicing conversational skills improves social mobility, especially for people with communication disorders. For example, according to The Conversation, Fiona’s girlfriend, Given, a lawyer who lives with cerebral palsy, often used assistive technology before ChatGPT to save money when writing messages. Still, she worried that her minimalist response would make her look curt, if not rude. Given has found that ChatGPT helps add the politeness to an email, saving time and showing professionalism.

AI-assisted Career Advancement

Many employers require job seekers to write and submit a cover letter when applying for a job. This is often true even if the job skills required do not overlap with cover letter writing skills.

The way you express yourself, the language, the nuances you expected to use [most] “Hours have nothing to do with the actual job you’re applying for,” said Denison’s Ludwig.

During his 21 years at the Ohio Liberal Arts College, Ludwig has served on numerous faculty recruitment committees, especially in the mathematics department. During that time, he and his colleagues have placed great importance on applicants’ cover letters.

Perhaps we were doing something wrong, Ludwig said. People who are simply not good at writing sentences or who are irrelevant will not be able to pass.

Siladitya (Raj) Chowdhury, executive director of the Center for Innovation Learning at the University of South Alabama, also participated in the panel and recognized biases among evaluators that were partly caused by language.

AI writing tools can help ameliorate the impact of someone expressing something, even if the content is good, when the means of language for that particular purpose can be standardized, Chowdhury said. said.

Despite this, many employers continue to require cover letters for open positions. Dumin said AI-assisted job applications could pave the way for people who were previously unable to even get an interview.

But opinions among HR professionals are divided, and about the use of AI assistance in job searches. Some see this as a marketable skill, others see it as a bargain.

AI time-saving features

Few university professors have training in education, but some do. New faculty with minimal teaching experience can benefit from generative AI tools.

This could make what the new teacher’s lesson plans look like and more powerful, Dumin said. If you have a solid lesson plan and it’s built on what you feel is good teaching, you’ll come into class with a little more confidence.

Dumin has seen AI-generated lesson plans, including colleagues who rely on the premium version of ChatGPT. They report that it is much better than the free version. Dumin is wildly optimistic and not unimpressed by the resulting phrases that make you laugh and hint at the ambiguity surrounding conversations about AI in education.

For students and teachers struggling with executive skills or lacking time, AI tools can help prioritize tasks, organize information, and create schedules. According to a World Economic Forum report, AI could free up 20 to 30 percent of faculty and staff time from mundane administrative tasks and reallocate it to activities that support student learning. It can make a noticeable difference in an area where practitioners cite fatigue and burnout from unmanageable administrative tasks.

Meanwhile, educators and policy makers are making cautious efforts aimed at maximizing fairness and minimizing bias in AI. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has released a blueprint for the 2022 AI Bill of Rights, envisioning a future where stock indices are embedded in algorithms.

And last month, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Educational Technology released a report that provides insights and recommendations on AI in teaching and learning. The report is 71 pages long, but if you press it, the message may be summarized in the five words contained within. “Emphasis on human participation”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/tech-innovation/artificial-intelligence/2023/06/05/how-ai-tools-both-help-and-hinder-equity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos