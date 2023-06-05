Google Pixel 8 Tensor G3 chip hints at potential major upgrade





While the Tensor G2 chip still has a lifespan and both the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will be using it when it launches this month, leaker Kamila Wojciechowska says Google’s next-generation G3 is a big step forward. may become.

Writing for the Android Authority, Wojciechowska, with information from “sources inside Google,” speculates that the Tensor G3 chip will be a major improvement for Google’s smartphones when the Pixel 8 arrives later this year. point is emphasized.

This is primarily about cores, where “the entire CPU block has been redesigned to use ARMv9 cores.” The layout has also changed, with Google planning to adopt a 1+4+4 layout replacing his 2+2+4 configuration in the previous generation.

The big core is reportedly a Cortex-X3 running at 3.0GHz, backed by four Cortex-A715s running at 2.45GHz. The smaller cores will be his 4 Cortex-A510 cores at 2.15GHz. All of these are much more current than their predecessors and should provide measurable improvements in both performance and efficiency.

Tensor G3: Big graphics improvements

The graphics output is also clearly enhanced, and it seems that Arm’s Mali-G715 is adopted for Tensor G3. It’s a huge improvement that’s been the driving force behind the Pixel 7 Pro, and while Wojciechowska’s source “couldn’t provide an exact core count,” other evidence points to her 10-core configuration. increase. , with ray tracing capabilities,” he wrote.

According to Wojciechowska, Tensor G3 has significant advantages over its predecessors beyond its inherent performance. This upgrade not only enables the chip to use the fast UFS 4.0 storage found in flagship Android smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11, but also security with memory tagging extensions to prevent memory-based attacks. should be strengthened.

This also improves the AI ​​usage of the series. Google has been big on neural processing in his recent Pixels, starting with the Tensor G1’s built-in TPU. This is said to be a 60% speedup on the G2’s camera and voice tasks, and a 100MHz speedup on his G3 edition, codenamed Rio. “We don’t have concrete performance data at this time, but Rio should still be a significant upgrade,” Wojciechowska writes.

video leap

Finally, the G3 seems to get a big upgrade in video encoding and decoding, with the MFC block now offering 8K30 support. Whether or not the Pixel 8 family will actually take advantage of this, however, is completely unimaginable.

“It’s important to note that at this time, the special internal version of Google Camera used to test the Pixel 8 series does not support 8K video recording. I think it’s low,” says Wojciechowska. “Pixels are already suffering from heat during 4K recording, not to mention filling up storage quickly.”

Interestingly, the chip also adds AV1 encoding up to 4K30, making Google “the first smartphone brand to include an AV1 encoder in a mobile device.”

All of these changes sound very promising, but we’ll have to wait a while before seeing real benchmarks. Considering past launches, the Pixel 8 is not expected to launch until his October or his November. But this event may be worth the wait. Alongside the new smartphone, we’re likely to see a much-improved Pixel Watch 2 as well.

