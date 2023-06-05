Mastercard and NAPS Join Forces to Drive Digital Payments Innovation in Morocco





Mastercard has partnered with Moroccan fintech company NAPS to drive innovation in Morocco’s digital payments landscape. The partnership also builds on the strong historical relationship between the two companies and aims to develop innovative payment solutions for individuals and businesses.

NAPS brings the M2M Group’s 30+ years of expertise in software for electronic payments and biometric identification with a mission to expand the possibilities of digital payments in Morocco. In addition, as a Mastercard partner, NAPS will also gain access to a diverse portfolio of products and services that leverage its extensive network, knowledge, secure and innovative technology.

In line with NAPS’ long-term strategy, the partnership with Mastercard will also enhance the company’s innovation capabilities by leveraging Mastercard’s advanced technology, ultimately shortening the time-to-market for future NAPS digital products will be

Mohamed Venomar, Country General Manager for MENA West at Mastercard, expressed its commitment to supporting a global network of innovators to build a more accessible and sustainable digital economy. “We are delighted to share our technical expertise with NAPS in pursuit of our common goal of fostering inclusive growth,” said Mr. Venomer.

NAPS CEO Hassan Gelab emphasized that the partnership with Mastercard fosters a culture of innovation. By accelerating the development of digital payment solutions in Morocco, Gelab believes the partnership will solidify the country’s position as “the Arab world’s premier fintech hub”.

working together

The cooperation between NAPS and Mastercard aims to create a new digital services ecosystem in Morocco, unlock the full potential of digital payments and improve the user experience through innovative services. These digital ecosystems drive the development of high-value applications, explore new service opportunities, and contribute to innovation and digital transformation across sectors.

Morocco has emerged as a prominent fintech hub in the Arab world, as highlighted in the CGAP report “Fintech across the Arab world”. High mobile penetration, large unbanked population, qualified workforce, infrastructure upgrades, government initiatives and support are the main drivers of Morocco’s fintech sector growth, the report said. factors such as legal regulations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefintechtimes.com/mastercard-and-naps-collaborate-to-drive-digital-payment-innovation-in-morocco/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos