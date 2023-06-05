Fintech innovation will be judged by impact, not newness of technology: Indifi’s Alok Mittal





India’s mature fintech ecosystem has grown and seen wider adoption in recent years. Driven by strong capital inflows and a push for data, technology and regulation, the Indian fintech sector has found the right place. But beyond the hype and opportunities, fintech has a significant responsibility for financial inclusion and closing India’s huge credit gap. Alok Mittal, co-founder and CEO of Indifi Technologies, says fintech has changed how India’s historically underbanked segment interacts with formal financial services.

In a conversation with ET Digital, Mittal discussed why technology has a different role in the financial sector, the pace of innovation in India, and the role of governments and regulators. Edited excerpt:

Economic Times (ET): What is the role and scope of fintech in financial inclusion, according to you? was rebuilt to Mobile banking, digital wallets and digital lending are virtually everywhere and play a key role in inclusive growth and prosperity. These services have changed the way India’s historically underbanked segments interact with formal financial services. By innovating at every stage of the financial services value chain, fintech offers new value propositions and better ways to address the challenges faced by the country’s underserved segments. One of the greatest solutions brought about by the fintech revolution is access to better and faster credit.

As a digital lending platform serving MSMEs across the country, we have tackled long-standing credit gaps in India and businesses deemed ineligible by traditional financiers. The underwriting model we deploy uses alternative data sources, including insights from mobile wallets and ecosystem platforms (Meesho, Amazon, etc.). We gain a deeper understanding and more real-time visibility into the creditworthiness of businesses that may have originally operated outside of the formal financial system and gain credit.

However, challenges such as regulatory compliance, building trust and bridging the digital divide remain. Overcoming these hurdles through effective regulation, partnerships and targeted efforts will shape the future of fintech-driven financial inclusion.

ET: We’ve seen the role of digital in areas ranging from food to transportation. How is the financial sector different? AM: Digital technologies in the food and transportation sectors offer immediate solutions for specific use cases. However, its role in the financial sector is primarily focused on checks and balances, ensuring integrity and reliability. Revolutionize your financial operations, increasing efficiency and transparency. The financial sector process is a long process with checks at various stages. Through technology and digitization, such as AI and ML-driven underwriting mechanisms, E-NACH, and even the account aggregator framework introduced by the government, this process will become more accurate and faster. A robust digital framework in the financial sector makes the customer journey much easier and seamless. In the future, this will be very important for integrating financial services at customer touchpoints, but this is an exciting and under-explored opportunity. ET: What is the pace of innovation in the fintech space? Are we seeing a major transformation or are we limited to gradual change? It is characterized by both transformation and gradual change. Our products and services are continuously improved. What distinguishes one innovation from another has less to do with how radical and new the technology involved is than the impact it has on the end user.

We at Indifi continuously innovate to further our mission of enabling credit to businesses across India. One of our latest offerings is an innovation that meets businesses’ needs for timely financing. We were one of the first financiers to provide companies with instant offers with just a few limited documents. With instant offers, qualifying businesses receive offers as soon as they apply for a loan, significantly reducing wait times. Although this is a gradual change that builds on existing systems, the time savings will have far-reaching business implications.

ET: What role does the government and regulatory framework play in terms of innovation? Has India’s regulatory environment been able to provide incentives to provide stability and support to the fintech sector? AM: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ) and other regulators have introduced progressive policies and frameworks to accommodate fintech innovation. The Account Aggregator Framework and Payment Systems Act facilitate seamless and secure digital transactions. Additionally, efforts like the sandbox approach allowed us to test innovations in a controlled environment, fostering experimentation and developing new solutions while managing potential risks.

Fintech is at the center of many recent guidelines introduced by governments. The last two Coalition Budgets have also made specific policies and modifications to address digital financiers. This not only recognizes and justifies the role that digital financiers play in driving credit inclusion, but also sets strong guardrails for future growth while protecting customer interests.

Continued collaboration between regulators, industry and fintech stakeholders will help maintain stability and promote an innovation-friendly environment in the fintech sector, while keeping regulatory frameworks abreast of technological advances. is arguably the most important for

ET: How do you balance business models that do not fit well with existing legal frameworks and are difficult to monitor but can have a positive impact? There is room. Similarly, regulatory guidelines have enabled new ways to meet evolving customer needs. For example, the gradual transition to digital lending is within the scope of regulation. Initially, such innovations tended to occur as extensions of understood business models. For digital lending, this equated to the business correspondent model and the direct sales agent model. As the opportunities and risks of digital lending began to emerge over time, regulators intervened by starting to set up regulatory frameworks that would enable the same. Since then, new intermediaries such as loan service providers have been recognized as adding value to digital lending transactions. Such agility is expected to continue to expand opportunities in the digital finance space.

ET: Given India’s fintech experience so far, how do you ensure consumer protection? What works and what doesn’t? AM: As in any case, for fintech as well, consumer protection is essential to ensure sustainable growth. These regulations establish standards for customer complaints redress, data privacy, and fair practices in financial transactions. Consumer education and awareness programs are essential to enable individuals to make informed decisions and protect themselves from potential risks associated with financial products and services.

The importance of data protection and privacy has always been at the forefront of Indifis operations. Our processes are certified to ISO 27001, the internationally recognized specification for information security management systems. This is the only auditable standard that addresses the overall management of information security, not just which technical controls are implemented.

ET: Do you think women-led SMEs need a greater focus? Do they need to support digital literacy? AM: Women-led MSMEs still have a largely undeveloped It has immeasurable potential. This is a result of the unique challenges and barriers they face in accessing resources, finance, markets and networks. We conducted a survey called “What Female MSMEs Want”. The results support the notion that women entrepreneurs face more obstacles in accessing credit. Because of India’s inheritance system, they may not have property to pledge as collateral, and since finance is mainly handled by men, they may not even know the system available to them.

Fintech breaks down many of these barriers for women entrepreneurs to access credit through Indifi and other digital financiers. They remove the social and cognitive biases women face when it comes to underwriting. It is more objective and depends on the borrower’s profile and ability to repay. Of Indifi’s loans, 20% went to women-led businesses, of which 25% were women taking out loans for the first time. We have also partnered with Facebook to offer discounted interest rates to women entrepreneurs who borrow through Facebook.

ET: Alternative data sources have been touted as solutions for accessing creditworthiness. What is your experience? AM: Alternate data sources have been core to Indifis since its inception. This comes from the understanding that not everyone has access to the same information needed to qualify for a loan, but that doesn’t mean the person is untrustworthy. Consider this example. Suppose a 20-year-old e-commerce seller wants to expand his product offering and wants a loan. When he approaches traditional financiers, they may ask for real estate in his name, or a specific year of business operations and a three-year ITR, both of which he has. may not. However, I would like to share his statements regarding major technology aggregators such as Amazon and Flipkart, along with other details from platforms such as reviews, growth over the past few months, microsite/list online traffic, and alternative data sources such as UPI interfaces. Using it, the lender can assume that his business is doing well and that he has the ability to repay.

Of all Indivis loans, 30% of borrowers take credit for the first time. Alternate datasets helped shift the paradigm that borrowers must meet their needs to ensure that their services are met.

ET: How has Indifi’s business grown over the last few years and what have you personally learned along the way? AM: Indifi has significantly increased the availability of loans to Indian entrepreneurs. We are honored to have the opportunity to expand to Various developments in the ecosystem such as UPI, Account Aggregator, etc. have provided the backdrop for us to continue expanding our customer base and empowering more MSMEs. Our initial investment in technology and data-driven decision-making enabled us to create a branchless MSME lending company. Since COVID-19, we have consistently doubled our business year-over-year while maintaining a high standard of credit quality.

In the process, I personally learned a lot. Agility has been key to understanding, absorbing, and mitigating the impact of the many changes we’ve seen in the ecosystem over the last few years. Finding the technology sweet spot with human intervention and self-service with customer assistance was an exciting vector to navigate. And in a relatively commoditized sector like financial services, our continued focus on strategies that lead to sustainable solutions has helped us stay on track.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/small-biz/sme-sector/innovation-is-fintech-is-judged-by-magnitude-of-impact-not-on-tech-newness-indifis-alok-mittal/articleshow/100755645.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos