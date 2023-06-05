BrandLab360 Empowers Students with Web3 Technology to Support the Digitalization of the Fashion Industry — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





BrandLab360 has partnered with Manchester Metropolitan University Manchester Fashion Institute to create what is touted as the UK’s first live university event to support real-time virtual collaboration.

This will enable students of the latter to develop and experience immersive virtual reality (VR) applications in both B2B and B2C settings, and to develop an understanding and hands-on experience with Web3 technologies that can support their ongoing digitization. Applications are now assured. fashion industry.

Their work has been reviewed by brands such as Christian Dior, Ralph Lauren, Boohoo, Matalan, The Berry Group and JD Sports.

BrandLab360 allows visitors to walk around virtual showrooms as avatars and interact with students and their work.

Its technology can render a complete photorealistic multi-user experience and enhanced modular functionality within a standard web browser without the need for additional hardware, apps, or software downloads.

Over the past 12 months, sophomores in the Bachelor of Fashion Buying & Merchandising course at the Manchester Fashion Institute have learned about virtual environments and their value to the fashion industry.

Working with BrandLab360, students were challenged to create and present an innovative and sustainable fashion collection, along with promotional videos and in-depth product research.

The immersive and interactive experience enables fashion buying students to use VR for unparalleled accessibility and convenience, saving time and transportation costs, while more importantly reducing the company’s overall carbon footprint. I was able to directly understand how to reduce the amount.

Anita Mitchell, Digital Lead, Manchester Fashion Institute, said: The Manchester Fashion Institute has long been considered a pioneer in the adoption of digital fashion technology. VR and the Metaverse will continue to be an important focus within the curriculum.

Our continued success is based on strong collaborations with international fashion brands and leading technology providers such as BrandLab360. These providers play a key role in developing the rapidly changing workforce requirements of the increasingly digital global fashion supply chain.

This latest collaboration with Brandlab360 further reinforces the Manchester Fashion Institute’s goal of supporting the fashion industry by steadily preparing prospective fashion buyers for the real world.

In a changing world, today’s consumer’s complex values ​​are driving the launch of new style options, services and varieties around personalized collections at a faster pace. There is also added pressure to buy fashion products in a leaner and more cost-effective manner while achieving transparency and sustainability across the value chain.

Jackie Rayner, senior lecturer at the Manchester Fashion Institute, said: He is very excited to be working with industry leader BrandLab360.

As a digitally focused education provider, we not only help students in the fashion business gain a better understanding of Web3 and all that Web3 has to offer brands and retailers, but also engage and empower new ways of working in the industry. I would like to contribute to its formation.

BrandLab360 co-founder Dan OConnell commented: I have always been impressed with how the team at the Manchester Metropolitan Museum embrace technology, especially as a tool to bring people together.

We are proud to partner with the Manchester Fashion Institute to become the innovators of the future. BrandLab360 has its origins in the fashion industry, so it’s nice to be able to give back.

Our breakthrough technology has enabled students to host an event of this kind in the UK for the first time in a sustainable and inclusive way.

