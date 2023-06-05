Food technology and sector innovation are essential for Asia-Pacific to overcome its unique food supply and climate vulnerabilities





In Part I of an exclusive interview with Dr. Ismahane El-Afi, Principal Scientist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), she highlighted the important role that major multinational food and beverage brands play in improving the Asia-Pacific food system.

Dr. Elouafi also emphasized that this is particularly important in the Asia-Pacific region, where several factors unique to the region require faster and more diverse innovation in terms of food technology and sector development.

First of all, based on several food security surveys over the past few years, the average cost of healthy eating in the Asia-Pacific region is much higher than in other regions, at US$3.98 per person per day. I know, she told FoodNavigator-Asia at a recent meeting. Future Food Asia 2023 event.

this is lower than the world average [of US$4.04]also means that about 44.5% of the population here can’t really afford to eat healthy every day.

According to the FAO report, The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021, 2.37 billion people face moderate or severe food insecurity, of which just over half, 1.2 billion, are in Asia. live in .

The lack of access to this healthy diet is already a major concern, further accentuated by other peculiarities that threaten food supplies here in the Asia-Pacific region. One of the big problems, she said, is the fact that temperatures are actually warming twice as fast as the global average. .

This accelerating climate change means that the frequency and severity of natural disasters in the region are increasing, making the region and its people even more vulnerable to food insecurity.

There are also various demographic shifts here, with greater demand for food and land use, leading to both overpopulation and intensive agriculture, and impacting food supplies, aside from the aforementioned natural disasters.

In the face of such a bleak outlook, she believes the solution lies in creating a multitude of solutions, which also require collaboration and collaboration among far more stakeholders than they currently have.

Asia’s vast population is both a challenge due to resource pressures and a solution, as it has domestic markets available to help shield itself from global challenges and tackle them. Add to this the uniqueness of the region in the adoption of technology and innovation, and the possibilities are enormous. For growing up here, she said.

Technology will undoubtedly be an important and necessary tool to overcome all the challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. In fact, there is a great need for nearly any kind of technology that can help produce more nutritious calories with fewer resources.

This means technology that facilitates diversification and helps us extract the nutrients we need from all sources, from plants to animals to fish and shellfish. So it’s not a single kind of technology, which means you need multiple solutions. We can solve this big problem by ourselves.

Public and private roles

While new technologies are being developed and introduced, nurturing and distributing them where they are most needed in agricultural systems is an entirely different matter, which requires both government and the private sector to step up. There is

Both public and private institutions need to work together for this to work, otherwise the world’s best technology will not be available where it is needed, and both have unique and important roles to play. Dr. El Afi added.

Private bodies also need to be able to incentivize on a large scale, but of course businesses need to be more financially motivated, so it is essential that the public sector provides support and direction.

Moreover, the role of consumer protection in general extends to the public sector, which is a very important role, and also involves policy and regulation.

But one of the major players in all of this that needs more attention is actually the farmers and producers. What I have always found wrong is that the lowest return on investment (ROI) always occurs when farmers are doing the hardest work. This really needs to change, whether that means paying for carbon sequestration or developing better ways to quantify crops at a fair price.

