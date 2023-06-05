There is no innovation in a vacuum





CSIT offers a suite of 11 grant programs to support research and development (R&D) from conception to commercialization by early-stage entrepreneurs. Seed Grants and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) are direct financial aids to support technology development. Winning a Pilot Demonstration Award enables companies to test their products in a real-world environment. In addition, R&D vouchers offset the cost of utilizing proprietary specialized equipment located at New Jersey universities, makerspaces, federal and non-profit laboratories. Funding amounts range from $25,000 to $250,000.

Emphasis is also placed on programs that strengthen academic/industry cooperation and accelerate the commercialization of new technologies by public and private research institutions. The free database ResearchwithNJ (www.researchwithnj.com) provides information on nearly 5,000 experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), along with their professional backgrounds, publications and achievements.

To facilitate entrepreneurs’ access to federal funding, CSIT funds the New Jersey Center for Small Business Development to provide specialized training, mentorship, and technical assistance for SBIR/STTR programs.

Through the Create Incentives to Help Semiconductor and Science Production (CHIPS) Act and the Inflation Control Act of 2022 (IRA), the federal government is committing more than $600 billion to strengthen its research, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure in critical areas including semiconductors. will provide funding for clean technology and biotechnology. CSIT invites members of New Jersey’s academic and business community to participate in this important occasion.

New Jersey Research and Development Council

www.rdnj.org

Anthony Cicatiello, President

Innovation lives in the Garden State. New Jersey has more scientists and engineers per square mile than anywhere else in the country. It is home to the famous Edison Labs, Bell Labs, Princeton University, and Rutgers University. Many past and present residents of the state have won Nobel Prizes in Science. It’s where some of the most cutting-edge inventions have been made over the past two centuries. This powerful innovation led to the birth of the New Jersey Research and Development Council.

The Council’s mission is to bring together industry, academia and government to grow and enhance STEM in education, innovation and the economy. Over the past 60 years, the Council has led programming to support its mission. By convening R&D leaders from across the state on a regular basis, both private and public sector council members can generate ideas, share best practices, identify challenges, and design R&D solutions. Opportunity was offered.

Maintaining a strong STEM talent pipeline is definitely an important goal for the Council. His STEM talent in the state he is expected to grow 9% by 2027. To fill this pipeline, the City Council created the Governor STEM Scholar (GSS). GSS supports New Jersey high school and college students who are passionate about STEM and encourages them to stay in the state to become the next generation of Garden State innovators. Through research projects, conferences, and field trips, these scholars connect with some of New Jersey’s best STEM professionals and organizations to gain the knowledge and inspiration they need to continue pursuing their STEM education and careers.

The council also leads the New Jersey STEM Pathway Network (NJSPN). His NJSPN, his network of 500 His STEM leaders across the state, hosts his NJ STEM Month each March, supporting his STEM ecosystems in six regions and promoting artificial intelligence and Hosts his STEM seminars on topics such as climate change. NJSPN supports her STEM programming of high quality engaging and educating students on his PK-16.

Finally, the council annually recognizes New Jersey inventions with the Edison Patent Award. Each year, the Council selects from nominations submitted by New Jersey-based local, national, and global businesses, taking into consideration novelty, practicality, and socio-economic impact. In 2022, his 54 inventors from 14 companies and universities will receive the Edison Patent Award, proving that what started with Edison continues to live on in the Garden State today.

The future will see new innovations as we move into the age of artificial intelligence. And with many of our leaders hailing from the Garden State, we are confident that many of these new innovations will originate in state labs.

Bio NJ

www.BioNJ.org

Debbie Hart, President and CEO

BioNJ is the Life Sciences Industry Association of New Jersey, representing nearly 400 research-based life sciences organizations and stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. From the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early-stage start-ups. The association promotes the discovery, Assisting members in development and commercialization. BioNJ’s mission is to enable members to assist patients by providing innovative resources, including access to government and industry leaders, timely education and networking programs, skilled human resources, and value-driven purchasing programs. to support.

BioNJ works directly with legislative leaders in both Trenton and Washington, DC to advance the life sciences industry, foster medical innovation, and ensure health equity and healthcare affordability.

