According to research cited by EarlyBirds, strategic thinking is nothing more than the ability to critically analyze complex problems. The company’s two programs that tap into the ecosystem – Explorer and Challenger – have long-term goals, each meeting short-term technological needs.

EarlyBirds, a global innovation ecosystem based in Australia, is a business-focused social media platform designed to shed light on the critical hurdles many organizations face when it comes to strategic and innovative thinking. I am citing an article published on the platform. EarlyBirds takes the view that ‘innovation requires taking risks’, which is why revolutionary ideas are so often ‘killed from the start’. Teamwork can be key, and this article explains how EarlyBirds drives collaboration.

Open innovation platform EarlyBirds claims that its ecosystem has demonstrated the ability to “speed up” technology advancement and adoption, helping strategic thinkers such as chief operating officers to seize new opportunities. We use EarlyBirds for recognition and adoption.

Early Birds and Strategic Thinkers

In its latest news report on the subject, EarlyBirds cites research from Harvard Business School that suggests that strategic thinking is nothing more than the ability to critically analyze complex problems. It is about aligning business strategy with corporate goals and providing a clear path forward. Innovation and the future can be equated in that new technological advances define the future of the world. Recognizing productive innovation helps strategic thinkers stay ahead of the competition.

EarlyBirds is an open, award-winning platform used by strategic thinkers to identify viable solutions to today’s challenges and develop plans to avoid future obstacles. At the same time, the platform also helps technology innovation companies find potential users and customers for innovation.

map and program

The EarlyBirds ecosystem is a rich repository of ‘innovation maps’ covering business and technology themes across the value chain. Strategic thinkers can use these maps to find the ideal solution to a problem by identifying the perfect innovation partner with whom an organization can work together in the short or long term. His two major programs, Explorer and Challenger, target long-term and short-term technological needs respectively.

Learn more about technology innovator companies, including start-ups, scale-ups and mature companies, at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator. For early adopter strategic thinkers, the company suggests checking out his repository of rich innovations at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

