Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2023: Preview of the first day conference





Group Content Manager Ian Bolland provides an overview of what Med-Tech Innovation Expo attendees can expect from the opening conference sessions on June 7th.

Wondering which conference session to attend at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo on June 7-8? A wide range of topics are available to cater to those interested in regulation and other policies, while providing a wealth of insight from those on the show floor.

Here’s an overview of what to expect on day one.

Life Science Vision and UK Medical Technology Strategy

We are fortunate to have two speakers commenting on this area in two key sessions focusing on the government’s plans and priorities for using medical technology as leverage for the growth of the UK economy.

Heather Hobson, Head of Regulation, Access and Growth at the Life Sciences Administration, will deliver a keynote on Life Sciences Vision to stay up-to-date on government progress and how it supports medical technology. I will explain how it works. It provides insight into government priorities for the sector and updates on progress on key themes of the vision. This session will explore in detail how vision supports medical technology.

Following the recent announcement of the UK Government’s MedTech Strategy, David Lawson, Head of Medical Technology, Department of Health and Human Services, will join us to provide an update on the progress of implementation initiatives towards realizing the vision. His session takes place right after Heather Hobson.

trade

The recently renamed Department of Business and Trade will delve into the future of UK medical technology. Head of Life Sciences (Exports), Mark Oakes, said the department’s various means of supporting a thriving UK medical technology sector in the years to come, as well as export opportunities to key markets such as the United States. Let’s take an example. He will also discuss how the field is evolving and the UK’s potential to improve its leadership position in research and innovation.

Main topics

Away from the government speakers on the first day, the main stage will host a headline session on one of the big buzzwords across the industry: sustainability. Michelle Sullivan of Boston Scientific will present his one-hour session on how to make net-zero healthcare a reality and what medtech companies need to do to make this goal a reality. increase.

Speakers from Pennine Healthcare, ORCHA, and Marks & Clerk will also provide insight into addressing supply chain concerns, DTAC, and the importance of intellectual property, respectively.

Other notable speakers include award-winning medical device designers and supporters of sister show TCT3Sixty.

1 year after that

If you attended last year, you may remember the packed stage at the live session of the MedTalk podcast focused on regulation. We attended again this year to discuss the latest updates, the regulatory situation in the UK and possible collaborations with other authorities. There are new faces on this year’s panel. For more information, please come to the health tech introduction stage at 12:20.

show floor

The people on the show floor at the health tech introduction stage provide some very interesting insights. If you come to Hall 2 and don’t know where to start or who to visit first, take a look at the Healthtech Introductory Stage program and start with sessions covering product design, metrology and device development. Probably good. Ideal for LMIC, smart medical devices, etc.

plus

Strictly speaking, this is not part of a conference session, but we can’t ignore the exciting product announcement that the team at AND Technology Research will be unveiling the Tento+ in the Connect Lounge on the show floor. This includes product demonstrations, CEO Dr. Nicola Thorne and speeches from his IVD head at the Qserve Group, Mr. Sue Spencer. Afterwards, retro games and refreshments will be served. Learn more about. The event will take place at 2:00 pm.

