Google Crypto Searches Drop To 2020 Levels As BTC Sentiment Neutral





Online search interest in cryptocurrencies and other general cryptocurrency terms has dropped to late-2020 levels as crypto optimism stagnated for two months.

According to Google Trends data, the term cryptocurrency currently scores at 17, well below its May 2021 benchmark of 100. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum followed similar downward trajectories.

However, there has been a relatively consistent decline in search interest for these terms since May 2022, about a month after much of the Terra Luna ecosystem collapsed. Interest grew slowly when cryptocurrency exchange FTX went bankrupt in early November.

Long-term search interest for the word “crypto” Source: Google Trends

The drop in interest comes as bitcoin has been stable around $28,000 for 10 weeks, and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz recently explained its price performance to the current state. said it was powerless due to the lack of institutional excitement in the country.

Guy Turner, commonly known as Coin Bureau Guy, suggested in a Twitter post on June 4 that lower interest rates coincided with lower trading volumes on exchanges, with trading volumes dropping to 32% last month. It claims to have hit a monthly low.

Search trends for “cryptocurrency” are at their lowest since December 2020.

That’s also equivalent to trading volumes hitting a 32-month low in May this year.

Indifferent? pic.twitter.com/UPOmhNGeDN

Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) June 4, 2023

The Alternative Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index tells a similar story, with market sentiment hovering around the neutral zone’s current score of 53 for the past month.

A Fear & Greed Index that measures changes in sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. Source: Alternative.me

However, not all areas of cryptocurrency have lost interest.

While decentralized finance and defi search volumes managed to grow in 2023, memecoin search volumes peaked in early May.

RELATED: Financial Institutions Are Very Interested in Crypto ETFs, But Buying Is Cooling: Study

Nigeria currently holds the highest scores for most cryptocurrency-related searches, but many of the lowest scores come from South American countries.

Meanwhile, search interest in artificial intelligence continues to soar, and many believe this to be the latest tech craze.

Magazine: Crypto Winter Could Affect Hodler’s Mental Health

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/google-search-crypto-fall-btc-sentiment-neutral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos