EVE Energy Leadership Reveals World-Class Lithium Battery Innovations at 2nd China International Battery Industry Cooperation Summit and CIBF 2023 APAC – English US – Fran America – German US – Spanish US – English US – English





Mr. Samuel Sang, Vice President of EVE Energy, gave a keynote speech on green and low-carbon production of lithium batteries and carbon reduction strategies at the 2nd China International Battery Industry Cooperation Summit. Dr. Zheng Zhong, EVE Energy Central Research Institute , Lithium Energy presented a special report on high specific energy battery technology and long life lithium batteries at CIBF2023, an international conference on advanced battery frontier technologies.

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (“EVE Energy” or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy storage solutions provider, recently announced its second China International Battery Industry Cooperation Summit and International Conference on Advanced Battery Frontier Technologies to be held in Shenzhen on May 17, 2023. Mr. Samuel Sang, Vice President of EVE Energy and Dr. Zheng Zhong of EVE Energy’s Lithium Energy Central Research Institute, respectively, focused on the life cycle carbon reduction of lithium batteries and the development direction of high specific energy lithium battery technology. rice field. They shared their professional insights and analysis on the battery industry, promoting the development of green manufacturing and low-carbon transportation industries.

Mr. Samuel Sun Dr. Zheng Zhong

Carbon reduction starts with green manufacturing

EVE Energy is a passionate champion of green supply chains and understands that carbon reduction across the lifecycle of lithium batteries starts with manufacturing. Our production base in Jingmen High-tech Industrial Development Zone was one of the first to implement the separation of raw materials and recycled materials from waste batteries, which speeds up the recycling process. At present, EVE Energy is improving the utilization rate of valuable metals such as lithium and nickel through technological innovation, and the supply of bulkheads is expected to reach 30 billion yuan by 2025. EVE Energy also uses recyclable and degradable packaging materials to achieve bulkhead supply volumes. low carbon transport.

At the summit, Sun said: “To achieve carbon reductions throughout the lifecycle of lithium batteries, EVE Energy has adopted measures such as the use of green power, increased utilization of recycled materials and cutting-edge sustainable innovations. In the future, we expect to reduce the carbon content of our unit products by 69%.”

Long life high energy density lithium metal battery

In addition to performing with high specific energy characteristics, lithium batteries are also capable of over 500 charge cycles while supporting 4C output capability. Higher C-values ​​represent higher power output and faster charging and discharging, ensuring safety performance, environmental adaptability, and storage performance. The needs of multiple consumer scenarios are met. From a productivity perspective, Dr. Zheng said that EVE Energy has a fully automated laminating production line, which has the ability to fully customize various types of lithium metal secondary batteries and expand the production scale. clarified.

Dr. Zheng said, “EVE Energy’s research and development of lithium battery technology is progressing rapidly toward the fast charging function, and we will continue to develop fast charging technology and lithium uniform deposition technology for lithium metal secondary batteries. I will go,” he said.

To date, EVE Energy has delivered over 1.7 billion smart meter batteries internationally in the lithium energy consumer battery sector, ranking #1 in sales and exports for seven consecutive years. In 2022, the company’s cylindrical battery market share will rank among the top four in the world, becoming the number one domestic brand, and consumer lithium-ion products serving the world’s leading brands. In the energy storage battery field, global shipments in 2022 ranked among the top three, and in the power battery field, domestic power battery installation capacity from January to April 2023 ranked among the top five.

Expectations for the future of green manufacturing

Based on the application of intelligent manufacturing and digital technology, EVE Energy plans to build at least three zero-carbon factories in each regional location within the next three years, each with highly automated and digitalized manufacturing. It has process and energy management mechanisms. Together, these will significantly increase the value and volume of EVE Energy’s products, helping the company save energy and reduce carbon as we enter the Terawatt-hour (TWh) era.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy is a global leader in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially for Internet of Things and Internet of Energy. I have grown into a serious player. At present, EVE Energy has established a research institute with his 60 doctors and he has more than 4,100 multidisciplinary research and development engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structural design and electronic circuit design, and in China he has more than 5,900 obtained a national patent. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap that includes a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, manufacturing processes, supply chain and resource management, dubbed the “National Green Factory”. Meanwhile, EVE Energy leverages BIM technology to provide accurate and reliable data for project management, saving a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal and reducing CO2 emissions by 16,000 tons annually.

For more information on EVE Energy, please visit https://www.evbattery.com/en.

Source Eve Energy Co., Ltd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/eve-energy-leadership-reveals-world-class-lithium-battery-innovations-among-the-2nd-china-international-battery-industry-cooperation-summit-and-cibf-2023-301841144.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos