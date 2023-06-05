Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switch to iPhone, Galaxy due to critical bug: Google is sabotaging itself!





I started working here at PhoneArena in Spring 2021. It was about the same time that Google began its own journey of reinventing his Pixel flagship. The Pixel 6 series was released in Fall 2021 when I pre-ordered the $900 Pixel 6 Pro. The rest is history. About 10 consecutive months of bug history. Two years later, who among us would have thought that? Google, still accustomed to its new role will be Google. Needless to say, unfortunately I had to part ways with my Pixel 6 Pro. I switched to iPhone 13 (mini) about a year ago. It was far less attractive and somewhat boring, but it gave me credibility. It’s what you’re looking for when you simply need to get things done. After all, he’s not the only one who has run, or will soon run, on Google’s buggy Pixel experience. That’s what his two recent news stories about his Pixel device from Google show. I think the title says it all. Nearly 60% of his Pixel users participating said they were very likely to switch to a different brand when they were ready, according to a US Statista survey. Upgrade to a new phone. Each, only about 26% of Pixel users said they were very unlikely to switch to a different phone brand. On the other hand, Apple and Samsung users (as you can see in the graph below) seem much more likely to remain loyal to their iPhones and Galaxy. I’m not sure if this is because Google is relatively new to smartphone gaming, or because of limited availability. Given the percentage of Pixel (sold in less than 15 countries of his), the vast majority of people around the world are not interested in buying his Pixel phone (or another his Pixel phone). It seems that. In fact, according to Statista, Google’s largest market share appears to be in Australia, with a whopping 5.4%. Incidentally, Apple has almost 50% of the Australian smartphone market. But wait a minute. Why aren’t people flocking to buy the new Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro? These are literally some of the most valuable smartphones on the market right now, but what Is that happening? Well, like the Pixel 6 series, the new Pixel phones still have a few bugs.Frankly, I don’t know how many tries it takes before Google gets it right, but people (like me and you) seem to be running out of patience

Can Google get it right?

Google’s counter record continues. Various bugs render the Pixel 7 Pro essentially unusable (now fixed).Green screen issue persists for some users

Pixel users may start switching to iPhone or Galaxy soon. All five!

You haven’t touched your phone in the last hour. I just plugged it into a standard wireless charger and it’s still so hot that if I hadn’t rolled back to another version it wouldn’t have netted my phone more battery.

Pixel 7 Pro users Surprise or not, just as it’s been almost a year since the 2021 Pixel 6 series phones were born, the Pixel 7 phones continue to have weird bugs. .

You may have heard about the battery draining bug that has taken social media by storm. Apparently, the reason behind the unusual battery drain issue was Google’s own Google app pre-installed on Pixel phones. There are two things that stand out about how Google handled this situation.

This bug was addressed almost immediately after being discovered and reported by multiple Pixel users. Google issued the following short statement: “Recent Google app backend changes unintentionally accelerated battery drain on some Android devices.” Of course, bugs seem to be a bit more frequent on Pixel phones, but bugs don’t affect any phone, so Google’s timely response was great. However, it seems a bit strange to say that some Android devices are experiencing battery drain issues when other Android phones are not necessarily reporting the same bug.

But well, maybe I’m overthinking it. Perhaps Google wanted to get ahead of the curve by addressing this message in case any Android user who may have experienced the battery drain bug encounters the same issue.who knows

An unacceptable home button bug has rendered the Pixel 7 Pro almost unusable. Google took some time to resolve the issue (video attached)

But here’s another issue that (unlike the battery drain issue) affected my own Pixel 7 Pro unit for what felt like months. After installing the May update, the bug seems to have gone away. Either way, I think it’s a good opportunity to share my bad experience.

As you can see in the attached video, for no apparent reason my Pixel 7 Pro’s virtual home button has become completely unresponsive and I can’t return home. The only option to avoid this is to use the “back” button instead. This either completely quits the app you were using or puts your phone to sleep and then wakes it from sleep. This is possibly the most annoying bug I’ve experienced on his Pixel since the Pixel 6 Pro days.

I have to note that the Pixel 7 Pro is not my main phone. That said, I didn’t have to put up with any bugs, but this particular issue felt like it was for months almost every time I tried to use the phone. But what if the Pixel 7 Pro was my only phone?

Anyway, I can only assume that what I call the home button freeze bug has been ignored by Google since this is no longer the default system navigation method for Pixel/Android. However, this is no excuse. The fact that I prefer using the Pixel 7 Pro with on-screen navigation buttons rather than swipe gestures shouldn’t (dramatically) make the experience of using the phone worse or nearly impossible.

Eight months after its initial launch, some Pixel 7 Pro units continue to experience display issues, with affected Pixel users filing complaints online. Is it a software problem or is it a hardware problem?

Google is under pressure. It should be.

I haven’t experienced this issue with my Pixel 7 Pro (again, I don’t use my phone as my main device), but several users have reported on Reddit that the Pixel 7 Pro’s screen has complained of persistent display issues where various colors start flickering. The colors of the rainbow (mostly green).

According to forum posts and comments, the Pixel 7 Pro’s screen issues date back to late 2022. So it looks like Google hasn’t been able to fix his Pixel 7 display issue in over six months. Users have reported that the display issue has been resolved because the company is arranging replacements. However, on a few occasions I still had similar display issues with replacement phones.

It’s been speculated that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display issue may be an isolated case affecting a small number of users. People were hoping that a software update would address the display issue, but considering that the problem could be related to the Pixel 7 Pro’s hardware, that seems unlikely. Some people have found that disabling the always-on display helps. Another speculation is that his Tensor G2 chip inside the phone overheated and the display started flickering and blinking.

Pixel 7 Pro users seem ready to switch to iPhone/Galaxy

The same thing happened to me with my new Pixel 7 Pro, which I bought around Easter (plus the phone’s screen froze and I had to reboot). I tried everything I could find online, got help, and ended up replacing it with another brand new one and no issues since. My new phone was so smooth, it was a great experience.

reddit user

I have a 4th Pixel 7 Pro. Exactly the above problem every time. I’ve owned a Nexus or Pixel phone since I parted with the Palm Pre, and now I may finally switch to the iPhone. I am incredibly frustrated with everything. I travel for work, so not being able to use my phone is a big problem. Two weeks ago, I almost missed my flight because I couldn’t turn on my screen, couldn’t pull out my boarding pass, and the line at the customer service counter was too long to get it printed. Google needs to do something for affected users other than sending out repaired devices.

PhoneArena user

I have a new Pixel 7 Pro and have noticed this issue intermittently for the last few days. In some cases, it would even have its own beat and flash every 15-30 seconds. At first I thought it was software, so I made sure everything was up to date. it still went on. Then I used the latest beta version. Stopped for a while. Then I noticed it again after work every day. The screen will flash. I also saw flashing yellow stripes across the screen. Now that I’ve found this posted, I’m starting to think I should consider another phone. Did you ditch your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for this? I’m waiting for the trade-in box to arrive, but I might just return the phone and consider a new Motorola phone. There seems to be no solution and I’m very worried, but it’s a matter of luck whether the problem occurs or not.

PhoneArena user

Pixel 8 and Android 14: How many attempts will Google have to make before Pixel users switch to iPhone or Galaxy?

I sold my Pixel 6 Pro because of a bug.

The 2023 Google Pixel phones show Google has changed in a few different ways…

For example, the Pixel 7’s biggest selling point is no longer its industry-leading camera performance. Of course, that’s because the Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t have the best smartphone camera. In my opinion the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has the best camera. Rather, the biggest distinguishing feature of Google’s phones is their ridiculously high price compared to iPhones and Galaxies.

But Google’s phones have changed in other ways, too. Instead of the mediocre performance of flagship models like the Pixel 5, the main issue with his Pixel smartphones today is software reliability. This is all the more ironic considering that Google makes Android and every other Android phone maker uses it. Forget about processors and camera sensors, why are Samsung phones more reliable than Google phones?

And I never tire of asking why Google’s Pixel phones have shorter software support (3 years of major software updates) than their competing Android phones, whether they’re from Samsung or OnePlus. Google makes Android. Imagine if Apple offered extended software support for Beats headphones and earbuds and ignored AirPods. has no meaning.

Facts are facts. Pixels are now known as buggy and unreliable Android phones, but they also happen to be cheaper. But then the question arises, what is a good cell phone? Is it a decent set of specs for what you’re paying for, or is it a phone you can rely on? The new Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may be the best value Android phones on the market, but it’s Is it just on paper for now?

In other words, is a Pixel phone a good deal only until you start using it and realize how unreliable it is? Again, this isn’t everyone’s experience, but I’m saying this as a longtime user of the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 7 Pro.

How many attempts will Google have before Pixel users switch to an iPhone or Galaxy? (which may also prove to be buggy)?

There is a lot of material to think about here. One thing’s for sure: I never want to pre-order a Google phone again, let alone an $1,800 Google phone. Can Google get it right, and when? Is it too late?

