Science and Technology Festival Showcasing the Vigor of the Muyeong Innovation Community

Leading scientists join Future Talk Forums to inspire young people.

The 2023 Putuo District Science and Technology Festival aims to showcase the vitality of the newly established Wuning innovation community, which includes the city’s major science and technology innovation parks.

A promotional video about the 10 major achievements of the Wuning community was premiered at the opening ceremony of the festival held at the Shanghai Children’s Library on May 22nd.

Wuning Innovation Community, located along Wuning Road Boulevard, aims to become a preferred destination for innovative enterprises and a new high ground for innovative talents in Putuo.

The community includes two roadside universities, 16 research institutes, nearly 100 innovation platforms, and thousands of technology companies. According to the Putuo government, the region will play an active role in developing the local economy and building an innovation-driven demonstration zone.

According to the blueprint, the community will expand further west, working with neighboring cities to build an integrated regional innovation system.

The expansion of the Wuning innovation community will develop the Yangtze River Delta region into a highland of science and technology innovation, the district government said.

At the opening ceremony of the science festival, Mr. Chen Hang, the first prize winner of the Shanghai Science Popularization Contest and a researcher of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, gave a lecture on how to use science and new technology to uphold justice. rice field.

The theme song for the festival was also announced at the event. Created by the Putuo Scientific Committee, the song celebrates and encourages the spirit of scientists dedicated to research and innovation.

The opening ceremony was followed by the popular science salon ‘Future Talk’, where discussions were held on the age of artificial intelligence and the impact of trends such as ChatGPT.

Distinguished speakers including Professor Jiang Xuefeng of East China Normal University. Mr. Yang Haibo, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, East China Normal University. And Mr. Zhang Yun, founder of Psylife Education. They discussed how to maintain a sober mindset, enhance self-improvement, and foster a culture of scientific innovation in the age of AI.

The festival consisted of five main sections: “Public Welfare”, “Science and Innovation”, “Youth”, “Forum” and “Contest”. Various scientific organizations, research institutes, subdistricts and towns within the district have hosted nearly 100 popular events to promote the spirit and knowledge of science, creating a strong atmosphere of scientific innovation throughout the district. .

In the “Public Welfare” corner, popular science activities such as science experiments, Lego contests, online exhibitions, and interesting knowledge quizzes were held. Participants were able to gain knowledge while enjoying the game.

A state-of-the-art robotic arm is on display at the science festival.

“Irreplaceable Silk” Show

Various major scientific dissemination bases in Putu also launched a series of innovative and interesting activities during the festival. For example, the Shanghai Textile Museum hosted the “precious silk” science experiment show.

The Putuo District Library launched an online exhibition and science popularization quiz, and Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World announced a “shark detective” expedition.

The “Science and Innovation” section featured the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Innovation Challenge Contest to attract top scientific teams and experts to Putuo. Putuo’s major research institutes, such as the Shanghai Institute of Chemical Research and the Shanghai Special Equipment Supervision, Inspection and Technology Research Institute, have opened key laboratories for the competition.

A forum with the theme of “Invigorating Industrial Engines, Embracing the Future of AI” was held, as well as public lectures on safe charging of new energy vehicles.

According to the organizers, these events aim to provide a diverse and exciting experience of technological innovation, allowing the public to witness the latest achievements in scientific and technological innovation in the region.

As one of the highlights of the festival, the “Robotgo” Youth Robot Science Challenge Contest was launched during the festival as an integral part of the “Youth” section. This event is aimed at elementary and junior high school students in the city, and its main purpose is to enhance the scientific literacy of the students.

The competition features robot battles and offers a high level of interactivity, entertainment and visual appeal for spectators. It aims to promote the hands-on skills and imagination of young people. The event encourages local teenagers to continue learning and practicing, creating a vibrant atmosphere that encourages innovation and creativity among young people.

Additionally, science exhibits organized by Hengniu Culture delve into interesting scientific phenomena related to physics and chemistry. Combining scientific knowledge with various forms of the arts, it enriches the after-school lives of young people, stimulates innovative thinking and promotes holistic development.

Putuo District Youth Education Activity Center, Putuo District Library and Yichuan Road sub-district launched a series of activities for the festival. These include “Fascinating Science Trends Revealing a Wonderful World of Cool Lesser-Know Facts” online exhibits, science quizzes and an “AI Knowledge Salon for Kids”. These activities provided young people with a feast of knowledge.

According to the Putuo District government, the science and technology festival is not only a festival for scientists and engineers, but also a festival for the general public.

Students are interested in scientific experiments conducted by experts from East China Normal University.

At the science festival, visitors observe scientific experiments.

A “feast of science” for everyone

Through a variety of activities, the festival offers people of different ages and backgrounds a different “feast of science”. The government said it aims to promote the spirit of science, popularize scientific knowledge, comprehensively introduce the achievements of technological innovation, and enable the public to better experience the charm of innovative technology. rice field.

It’s part of the annual Shanghai Science Festival, which runs until May 31st and features more than 1,500 events across the city. During the event, 131 science venues opened for free or offered tickets at special rates.

Once known for its chemical industry, Putuo is now home to four major parks within the district: the China-Israel Innovation Hub, the Tsinghua University Shanghai International Innovation Center, the Wuning Innovation Community, and Shanghai’s digital zone, Haina Town. Focus on innovation. transformation campaign.

With its reliance on science and technology innovation enterprises, Putuo’s district-level fiscal revenue increased by 47 percent in the first quarter of this year, ranking first among local districts, Jiang Dongdong, party secretary of Putuo District, said.

Ten major scientific and technological achievements of the Wuning innovation community were unveiled during the festival. Its achievements include the software security technology of the core control software of major industrial equipment, the core components of LCD display panels, and the isotope project of domestically developed medical diagnostic reagents.

Putuo’s deputy director, Xiao Li, said at the festival’s opening ceremony that Putuo is currently promoting innovation-driven development in collaboration with the four major innovation parks, aiming to strengthen the region’s innovation power.

“Through various activities during the science festival, Putu aims to fully showcase its digital transformation and achievements, so that the public can truly benefit from scientific and technological innovation,” Xiao said. rice field.

Several science dissemination bases on public health, maps and network security were set up during the festival to provide professional science dissemination services to the general public, especially primary and secondary school students.

Leveraging the advantages of universities and research institutes within the Muyeong community, the district will host more than 10 important events this year.

These include the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Congress Governance Forum, the 2023 CCF China Software Conference Technical Sub-Forum, and the 5th Yangtze River Delta Robot Industry Innovation Conference.

To showcase Putuo’s innovation achievements and arouse public interest and innovative vitality, the “Innovation Experimental Site” was held at the Shanghai Children’s Library as part of the festival.

More than 10 leading research institutes, universities and enterprises in Putuo’s Wuning innovation community showcased their cutting-edge research results and products, focusing on areas such as healthy living, urban safety and digital transformation. .

One of the projects on display aims to help patients with conditions such as stroke and brain trauma maintain hand function. Shanghai AI Care Intelligent Medical Tech Co designed a “brain-hand interaction” exoskeleton that uses active motor nerve signals to drive mechanical hands to assist patients and improve daily activities.

The project is expected to become China’s first hand neuroassist medical device.

