



Allen Day, 45, is a Google executive and creator of Google Cloud’s public cryptographic datasets. He has lived in Singapore for his 10 years and works remotely across time zones and calling his colleagues at any time. He told me how he finds his time.

7:30 AM: I often wake up in the morning and have a meeting in bed without turning on the camera. It comes down to workplace dynamics. If I’m very in demand and want someone to attend, I’ll feel more comfortable just loosening up a little bit for that meeting. But for big meetings, always be prepared.

For the rest of the morning, we will meet in 30-minute increments. I rarely feel burnout. In fact, there’s a running joke in the Twitter office that Google employees don’t do much work. There is also the stereotype that Google employees work insane hours. I think both are true to some extent.

10am: Exercise for 1 hour every day. I like to do it in the morning while I have willpower. Helps wake you up. I do weightlifting and Pilates twice a week with my trainer. Other days you will feel unwell.

Listen to audiobooks while working out. It’s a time of good thinking, and for me it’s part of my continuing education and it’s also seen as a job. I’m listening to “How to Measure Your Life” right now. It’s very good, applying the Harvard Business Review approach to personal life and relationships.

11:00 am: Have a late breakfast or early lunch depending on how busy the day is. It takes less than 30 minutes. The only way to remember things is to have them on your calendar. You might want to put lunch on your calendar. Then you may be able to eat more regularly.

12:00 PM: My morning is usually spent coordinating meetings with North America. During the day it is time to do independent work. Some people get their best ideas in the shower, but for me it’s walking. Give yourself plenty of time to think and concentrate. I got a lot of good ideas. I would have liked to walk more in Singapore, but it is often too hot, so I keep it short.

4:00 pm: My European colleagues are just waking up, so at this time I finish all my independent work and return to the meeting. These can last until 7pm. The only time I see the North American team is late at night, so I try to have most of my meetings in the morning. I don’t like having meetings late at night because I get kind of excited and excited. If you go too late, you will not sleep well.

Allen Day often doesn’t eat dinner (Photo: Courtesy)

I don’t put in as much time as others I work with, but I don’t think it’s important to focus on the sheer number of hours when it comes to balancing work. Is not … It’s important to do the right thing instead of striving to reach your goals and making an impact. I spend a lot of time thinking about the lumber industry and the log flow path. When a flute jam occurs, he is usually the only log responsible for the jam. At work, I’m looking for those logs to clear the jam.

7pm: I often don’t eat dinner. Dinner is when willpower is low. And so does the social impact of dinner. If you’re gregarious or lazy, you tend to eat things you don’t want to eat at night. So, to protect myself from making bad decisions, I try not to eat at night.

8:00 PM: I live alone and am single, but I try not to be single. I like being lonely I have good friends, but I haven’t put as much outreach into my schedule as I should. I don’t schedule things very often. My work/fun balance is great. I match my interests and work so closely that it always feels like playtime. But socially, I think I’m a little out of balance. I have friends in Singapore, but most of my friends are elsewhere.

10:00 PM: Every day, you must set aside 9 calendar hours for sleep. Otherwise people will always try to have meetings there. Currently blocking from 10pm to 7am. It’s hard to fall asleep when you’re following a relaxing routine. Read or listen to a book, or watch something on YouTube. Sometimes I watch movies for hours.

