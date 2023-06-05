New early stage VC firm in Canada





Additionally, Shopify is facing a $130 million lawsuit for allegedly trying to cut retirement benefits.

Top story of the week Toronto’s one-year extension nears crash, speeds up efforts for West Coast alternatives

With the long-term future of Collision in Toronto still uncertain, multiple organizations in Vancouver have begun exploring the idea of ​​attracting Collision to the city, with British Columbia’s growing commitment to alternatives. there is

If Collision were to land on the West Coast, it would enter an equally crowded market. BetaKit first reported this week that SAAS NORTH producer Cube Business Media has announced INNOVATEwest, a new tech conference based in Vancouver.

Ex-Panache and scale-up partners team up to launch new early-stage VC fund CMD Capital

Longtime Canadian tech startup investors Matt Roberts and David Dufresne have teamed up to launch their own early-stage VC firm, CMD Capital.

CMD Capital aims to raise up to C$75 million for startups using artificial intelligence to solve problems across the B2B and enterprise sectors.

SHOPIFY faces $130 million lawsuit for allegedly trying to cut off severance pay after layoff

In the week of its 17th birthday and new ‘Shop Day’ event, Shopify faces a $130 million class action lawsuit for allegedly breaching tens of thousands of dollars in severance agreements with recently laid off employees. are doing.

Jeffrey Hinton, Joshua Bengio Warn of ‘AI Extinction Danger’ in Open Letter

Joshua Bengio, Jeffrey Hinton, and Sam Altman are among the signatories of a new open letter that reads: “Reducing the risk of extinction by AI will help prevent pandemics, nuclear war, etc. should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks in

Report: Canada’s VC boom in 2021 was short-lived as markets reset to pre-pandemic levels

According to a recent report published by BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, the number of VC deals in 2022 fell 12 percent year-on-year, while total investment fell 34 percent.

OSC Advisory Board Endorses Increased Regulation Of Crypto Platforms

The OSC’s Investor Advisory Board said in its 2022 annual report that it continues to believe cryptocurrencies pose an increasing risk to financial consumers.

A study of the challenges female founders face when raising money (and how to overcome them)

40 female founders from 25 countries share their thoughts on funding other female entrepreneurs.

VAN – Vrify – $6M (Read More) VAN – Platform Tick – $3.5M (Read More) SSK – SolusGuard Wins $50,000 at Uniting the Prairies 2023 (Read More ) SSK – BetterCart Wins $25,000 in Uniting the Prairies 2023 (Read More) TOR – Hostaway Receives $175 Million Investment (Read More) TOR – Doormat – $1.25 Million (Read More) MTL – FemTherapeutics – $2.5M (Read More) FRD – Picketa – $1.4M (Read More)

“We are in the worst healthcare crisis Canada has ever seen. The collapse of the healthcare system is really close across the country.”

Brett Belchetz (Maple) and Alexandra Greenhill (Careteam Technologies) are participating in diagnosing deficiencies in Canada’s healthcare system before offering prescriptions. How can innovators help? Can we balance public and private health care?

Wake of Buzzfeed, Gawker, Vice and Canadaland’s Jonathan Goldsby

“It’s a very unhealthy way of living and working, and ultimately not a successful way to maintain publications.”

Canadaland News Editor Jonathan Goldsby joins us on the rampant demise of digital media publications launched in the 2000s and how they compare to the gradual demise of traditional media. discuss. Advice for the aspiring young journalist includes researching his model for the ideal media business in 2023.

