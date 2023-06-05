Google Tensor G3 announced to offer 9 CPU cores, AV1 encoding support, UFS 4.0 storage and more





Google is highly expected to announce the Pixel 8 series of smartphones this October. Google’s next-generation branded SoC Tensor G3 (codenamed Zuma) is expected to power the upcoming Pixel family. The tech giant didn’t preview the Tensor G3 at this year’s Google I/O keynote, but a new leak reveals specs for the chipset. The Tensor G3 SoC can use his 1+4+4 CPU setup with ARMv9 cores. It will likely feature an ARM Mali-G715 GPU with 10 cores and a frequency of 890MHz. It may also support AV1 encoding functionality.

According to a report by Kamila Wojciechowska of the Android Authority, the Tensor G3 SoC will be significantly improved. According to reports, the Tensor G3 will feature her 9 CPU cores in a 1+4+4 layout. Last year’s Tensor G2 adopted a 4+2+2 core layout. With the latest chipset, Google is said to redesign the entire CPU block to use 2022 ARMv9 cores.

The new CPU will reportedly feature one Cortex-X3 core running at 3.00 GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores with a default frequency of 2.45 GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores with a frequency of 2.15 GHz. It can be equipped with an ARM Mali-G715 GPU with 10 cores and a frequency of 890MHz. This is a significant upgrade from the Tensor G2’s 7-core Mali-G710 graphics unit.

The Tensor G3 is reportedly the first smartphone SoC to offer AV1 encoding capabilities. This will allow the Samsung Multi-Function Codec (MFC) to support his 8K30 video decoding and encoding in H.264 and HEVC.

Additionally, the Tensor G3 will reportedly feature a new version of the TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) codenamed Rio running at 1.1GHz. The next-generation TPU is expected to be a significant upgrade over Tensor G2’s Janeiro TPU running at 1.0GHz.

The Tensor G3 will also feature a second-generation digital signal processor (DSP) or GXP, codenamed Callisto. It could also include Samsung’s new version of his UFS controller to support UFS 4.0 storage.

Google may continue to use the same Exynos Modem 5300 as Tensor G2 in its new SoC. However, the Pixel 8 series is said to come in slightly different variants.

We’re still months away from the expected arrival of the Pixel 8. In terms of specs, the Pixel 8 series could look very similar to his Pixel 7 series and is expected to support 12W wireless charging.

At Google I/O 2023, the search giant reiterated its focus on AI as it launched its first foldable smartphone and Pixel-branded tablet. The company plans to significantly add his AI technology to its apps, services and Android operating system this year. More on this and more in the Gadgets 360 Podcast Orbital. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music. Affiliate links may be automatically generated. For more information, please see our Ethics Statement.

