OpenAI CEO Recognizes Israel’s Role in Tech Risk Mitigation ‘Very Huge’





TEL AVIV, June 5 (Reuters) – OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Monday as he debated whether and how to regulate the technology behind ChatGPT. It predicted that Israel would play a “big role” in mitigating the risks posed by artificial intelligence, and focused on investment opportunities in the country.

Altman is one of the tech industry’s most prominent voices calling on governments to quickly develop regulations to ensure AI is used responsibly.

After crisscrossing Europe last month, meeting with lawmakers and national leaders to discuss the prospects and threats of AI, Mr. Altman is scheduled to visit Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea this week.

He’s currently in Israel, where a Stanford University study ranked the country among the top five for its concentration of critical machine learning systems and AI skills.

“I have traveled around the world, met with world leaders, and have seen the thoughtfulness, focus and urgency of how to mitigate these enormous risks,” Altman said at the conference. I was encouraged,” he said. Meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“The energy that harnesses this technology and its positive benefits is great, and I am confident Israel will play a big role.”

During a visit to Microsoft’s R&D center in Israel, Altman was asked if the company might open a local office.

“He (Altman) said the company wants to work together in one place, but is looking at different investment options in Israel,” said Microsoft in a Hebrew statement. It says.

safety concerns

Since Microsoft’s (MSFT.O)-backed OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year, the rapid development and popularity of generative AI has prompted lawmakers around the world to take action to address safety concerns related to the technology. spurring legislation.

While the European Union is working on an AI bill due to be enacted later this year, the United States is leaning toward adapting existing legislation to AI rather than enacting entirely new legislation.

The UK also wants to avoid heavy-handed legislation that could stifle innovation.

“Israel is at the U.S. end of the spectrum, like Britain and, to a large extent, Canada,” Ziv Katzir, director of national AI planning at the Israel Innovation Agency, told Reuters.

“We have been working on this issue for the past 18 months or so with the aim of achieving the right balance between innovation, human rights and civil security.”

Israel released its 115-page AI policy draft in October to solicit public input before finalizing it.

Altman was not scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faced harsh criticism from the country’s lifeline technology leaders over his much-controversial justice system reform efforts. are collecting.

By Dan Williams.Editing: Emelia Sitor-Matterise and Alex Richardson

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/openai-ceo-sees-huge-israeli-role-reducing-risks-technology-2023-06-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos