Automation Anywhere partners with Google Cloud to bring together Generative AI and Intelligent Automation.





Automation Anywhere Brings New Generative AI Capabilities to Automation Success Platform Powered by Google’s LLM and Vertex AI

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud today combine the power of generative AI and intelligent automation to accelerate AI adoption and make AI accessible to every enterprise announced an expanded partnership.

Automation Anywhere is leveraging Google Cloud’s Large Language Model (LLM) via Vertex AI to build and launch new generative AI capabilities on the Automation Success Platform. Companies today rely on the Automation Success Platform to automate common front- and back-office processes in areas such as HR, finance, IT, and supply chain. Our partnership with Google Cloud enables new value and automation use cases for our customers using generative AI, including:

Citizen developer empowerment: Businesses can go from idea to automation faster than ever before by building automation from natural language with the Automation Success Platform and generative AI from Google Cloud. Generating Vertex AI Harnessing the power of AI models, automation builders can use natural language to easily describe what they want and execute their processes in Automation Anywhere. Data overview automation: By expanding the depth and scope of document types available for business process automation, users can now extract data from complex, unstructured documents such as contracts, resumes, and waybills. increase. This allows automation to be used for even higher impact use cases in healthcare, financial and legal services, all with significantly improved accuracy. Communicate directly with customers: Virtual or human support center agents can leverage natural language processing to address customer issues and automatically generate personalized, pre-populated email responses. From there, you can quickly and easily generate call summaries and other reports and integrate them into your customer relationship management (CRM) system. Accelerate the underwriting process: In the highly competitive commercial loan industry, automation can be used to collect and summarize all loan application information to accelerate the underwriting process and optimize close cycle times. This improves accuracy, reduces risk, improves customer experience, and increases employee satisfaction.

“Generative AI is ushering in a new era of technology, unleashing a wave of innovation that will change the way we work, learn and live. We are looking for ways to transform our operating model,” said Mihir Shukla. , his CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere. “Automation Anywhere is partnering with Google Cloud to help businesses adopt and bring Generative AI to life, reshaping how businesses engage with customers, empower employees, and build apps. All of it is an unwavering commitment to trust, governance and privacy.”

“Generative AI delivers real value to businesses and users by streamlining many of the most common business processes and tasks,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Through our partnership with Automation Anywhere, we are bringing generative AI into the hands of more users and helping transform critical areas such as customer support, employee engagement and app development.”

This new combination of Google Cloud’s generative AI and Automation Anywhere builds on years of AI work between both companies and hundreds of mutual customers.

Google Cloud and Automation Anywhere also have a deep go-to-market partnership focused on driving customer success, and the Automation Success Platform is available via Google Cloud Marketplace.

Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud will announce additional integrations between Vertex AI and the Automation Success Platform in the coming months, with all integrations expected to be generally available to customers by July 2023.

Interacting with Automation Anywhere:

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the #1 cloud automation platform, providing automation and process intelligence solutions for every industry, automating end-to-end business processes and enabling the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world’s only cloud-native platform that combines RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility. It frees humans to pivot on the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth. For more information, please visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other parties’ trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates the digital transformation capabilities of any organization’s business. Google delivers enterprise-grade solutions powered by Google’s cutting-edge technology, all on the industry’s cleanest cloud. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

Source Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/automation-anywhere-partners-with-google-cloud-to-bring-together-generative-ai-and-intelligent-automation-301842150.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos