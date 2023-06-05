ChiMETA Redefines World’s Lightest MR Glasses





SHANGHAI, China, June 5, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — Over the past 18 months, the AI ​​industry has made great strides. How can AI technology be effectively used to improve consumer experience in all industries? ChiMETA Digital Technology (Shanghai) Ltd. (ChiMETA) was founded by industry veterans and AI experts. We are a pioneering startup and present innovative solutions.

Committed to providing cutting-edge mixed reality experiences, ChiMETA is proud to announce the first generation of MR glasses. Incredibly lightweight at just 150 grams, the world’s lightest VR/MR glasses, providing users with an eye-level video see-through (VST) experience without stitching while providing over 5 hours of interruptions supported by type Provides an MR experience without ●This is a C cable that connects to a large battery processing unit.

From traditional convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs), to large scale language models (LLMs) and other AI-generated graphics and video content (AIGCs), AI applications are predominantly two-dimensional. It has been limited to visual applications.

Recognizing the demand for a more natural and immersive approach, ChiMETA has introduced a patented virtual keyboard and touch screen that incorporates precise fingertip positioning and unmatched millimeter-level interaction. Leveraging proprietary AI Vision technology, these innovations transform VR goggles into dynamic MR glasses, allowing users to interact with anything in their environment, from virtual keyboards and cloud desktop computers to documents and even a cup of coffee. Allows you to interact seamlessly with Any handheld device.

While most XR glasses focus primarily on gaming applications, ChiMETA is dedicated to addressing challenges in everyday work scenarios. The user can work remotely without having a laptop and all around he can interact with the environment unaffected by natural lighting conditions while taking advantage of 6 expansive virtual displays (3 degrees of freedom). .

ChiMETA’s proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) allows companies to train their own GPT tools using visual, speech, text, and voice input. Employees interact seamlessly with remote colleagues, synchronizing vision and audio, and students actively engage with teachers through live video feeds, increasing objects of interest during interactive lab sessions. Imagine a place. Meanwhile, the doctor can now present results to the patient on her 3D MRI or CT model, allowing companies to easily manage inventory and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2021, ChiMETA Digital Technology (Shanghai) Ltd. (ChiMETA) is a high-tech company specialized in developing mixed reality glasses. With its pioneering core technologies of cloud-based applications, high-precision touch control, and visual computing, ChiMETA replaces devices such as smartphones and computers with mixed reality glasses, seamlessly connecting virtual spaces while providing simple, convenient, and We are committed to creating highly efficient new experiences.

