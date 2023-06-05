The future of technology depends on the talent to do it





Steve Taplin is the CEO and co-founder of Sonatafy Technology, a provider of experienced nearshore software developers and engineers.

As digitization progresses, it’s only right that technology companies are, and will continue to be, running the world. The better the tech industry talent, the brighter the tech future. But the tech industry is changing, especially when it comes to the distribution of tech talent. Some forecast that the skills gap in the tech industry is widening, meaning many jobs still need to be filled. Tech talent development is therefore crucial to ensuring that the tech industry has the right managers to lead the rest of the world into the future.

When inflation reduces a currency’s purchasing power, it reduces the quantity of goods and services that can be purchased for the same amount of money. Inflation and high borrowing costs have forced many employees in the tech industry to seek pay increases.

U.S. inflation is at its highest level in 40 years, Mercer said, which just highlights why more than 40% of employers are asking for a raise.

Inflation has a big impact on salaries, according to recruitment industry analyst Josh Berthin. “Everyone I talk to has been through this reassessment and is saying, ‘Look, we have to add more funding. We have to reset salaries.'” We need to adjust more often. . “

Salary is a more important issue in the IT industry than in other industries. Some of the world’s highest-paid CEOs, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Robert Scaringe, are in tech. Most of their compensation is stock options, but they still take home millions of dollars in base salaries. These rising salaries are also reflected in middle management and below. So when employees demand higher wages to match inflation, it means a much higher pay rise than non-IT jobs.

Demand for tech talent

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, IT has become a prominent driver of sustainability and growth in every industry. As a result, the demand for technology talent is very high, and will only increase as the world becomes more digital.

If some claims are true that the demand for tech talent has increased by 50-60% in the last couple of years, why is this growing demand making it very difficult for tech leaders to manage their budgets? is a matter of course. About the IT department.

Massive job cuts in the tech industry have made it easier for small businesses to acquire top talent. However, many of them still demand the same salary and stock options.

Staff augmentation and outsourcing

Companies need to find ways to avoid paying such high salaries and reduce payroll budgets. A possible solution is to consider increasing staff and outsourcing. These two approaches have the potential to significantly reduce IT department exorbitant salaries and reduce costs.

On the other hand, as the competition for the best tech talent around the world intensifies, companies will save less than they used to. Another solution for CIOs is staff augmentation that offers several benefits to the enterprise.

Staff augmentation is an outsourcing strategy in which a company hires staff temporarily to complete a project. Enhanced staff are informed about company goals and how to do their jobs to align projects with company goals.

Overcoming the challenges of inflation and high salaries requires a comprehensive approach. In addition to staff augmentation and outsourcing, here are some actionable steps business his leaders can take to address these issues.

Review and adjust your pricing strategy: Evaluate your pricing model and consider whether you need to adjust it to reflect higher costs. Analyze the impact of inflation on costs and profits and make the necessary changes to ensure profitability.

Optimize operational efficiency: Look for opportunities to streamline processes, reduce waste, and improve productivity. Adopt automation and technology to increase operational efficiency and reduce reliance on large workforces.

Invest in employee training and development: Strengthen the skills and competencies of existing employees through training programs. Improving employee expertise can optimize employee productivity and reduce the need to hire additional staff.

Implement cost-saving measures: Identify areas where you can cut costs without compromising quality or customer satisfaction. This may include renegotiating contracts with suppliers, optimizing inventory management, and considering energy efficiency initiatives to reduce utility bills.

Foster a culture of innovation: Encourage employees to think creatively and find innovative solutions to business challenges. Embracing innovation can create process improvements, cost savings and competitive advantages that can offset the effects of inflation.

Diversify your supplier base: Relying on a single supplier can leave your business vulnerable to price increases and supply chain disruptions. Diversify your supplier base to mitigate these risks and negotiate better terms and prices.

Increase customer value and loyalty: Focus on delivering exceptional value to customers to maintain customer commitment and mitigate the impact of price increases. We provide personalized experiences, excellent customer service, and continuous product improvement.

Seek strategic partnerships: Work with other companies and industry players to achieve economies of scale, share resources, and reduce costs. Strategic alliances may also open up new market opportunities and strengthen our competitive position.

Ongoing evaluation and adjustment: Evaluate the effectiveness of your tactics on a regular basis and modify them as necessary. Stay agile, adapt to changing market conditions, and proactively adapt your business model to stay competitive.

By adopting a multipronged approach and taking proactive steps, companies can successfully navigate the challenges posed by inflation and high salaries while remaining competitive and profitable.

What is the future of technology?

The future of technology definitely depends on the talent to do it. I believe the workforce in the tech industry will change as companies move away from old models and adopt more staff augmentations and outsourcing.

Increased technical talent development is needed to meet increased demand, and staff augmentation and outsourcing can help close the skills gap. The future of the tech industry is remote staff that can deliver quality work on projects.

