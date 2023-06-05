Tech
PLANA Promotes Partnership with City of Irvine, USA
PLANA, a South Korean hybrid-based AAM eVTOL developer, met with the deputy mayor of Irvine, USA to find opportunities for cooperation.
Irvine Deputy Mayor Tammy Kim visited the PLANAS Research and Development (R&D) Center in Icheon, South Korea on June 1, 2023 (KST). The tour was led by PLANA CEO Braden J. Kim to discuss the opening of PLANA’s new office in Irvine and explore opportunities for cooperation around economic development and technological innovation.
PLANA recently opened an office in Irvine, CA to accommodate the FAA certification process and expand its market presence.
During her visit, Deputy Mayor Tammy Kim had productive discussions with PLANA’s key researchers and executives, gaining valuable insight into the latest advances and emerging technologies being developed at advanced air mobility facilities. . Deputy Mayor Kim’s visit to PLANA ties in with her efforts to promote economic development and provide support to Korean businesses looking to expand into the United States.
Deputy Mayor Kim expressed enthusiasm for the potential cooperation between Irvine and PLANA and recognized the mutual benefits that the partnership would bring to both regions. He emphasized the importance of promoting international cooperation and leveraging the strengths of each region’s technological expertise to drive innovation and economic growth.
Establishing PLANA’s presence in Irvine will not only strengthen the technology ecosystem, but will create exciting opportunities for collaboration, research and economic growth, said Deputy Mayor Tammy Kim. As a Korean-American, I am looking forward to the fruitful partnership that will emerge from this venture and the progress we will make together, she added.
“Irvine is a thriving aerospace hub with notable companies such as Parker Aerospace, Unical Aviation and Zephyr Aerospace. “We are honored to welcome the Deputy Mayor of Irvine to the PLANAS R&D Center,” said PLANA CEO Braden J. Kim. Working with the city on policy, business and infrastructure development will pave the way for a new era of AAM. Together we will revolutionize urban air mobility and shape the future of the industry. “
|
Sources
2/ https://uasweekly.com/2023/06/05/plana-pushes-partnership-ahead-with-city-of-irvine-usa/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- French Open betting, odds, predictions and best tennis bets
- Leicester clothing makers warn of crisis as fast fashion brands squeeze suppliers | Manufacturing sector
- PLANA Promotes Partnership with City of Irvine, USA
- Asad Qaiser says he supports party, is in touch with Imran Khan
- Effendi Gazali: People are still waiting for Jokowi’s sign of support for who in 2024 presidential election
- Motorsport UK, coaching week training
- Actor Mohammed Ahmed Thinks The Theater Industry Is Only Interested In Recycling Plots And Crude Characters – Commentary
- Woori Financial: Small Stock Exchange Notice – Form 6-K
- Google tensor G3 specs and benchmark scores leak, shedding light on Exynos 2400
- China hits new high on indoctrination
- PM Modi salutes the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on his birthday
- Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce concert in London, poses with Orry and friends | Bollywood