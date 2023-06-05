USF Strengthens Skill Sets for Exploding Tech Talent with New AI Certification Program I USF News





Tampa Bay has become a magnet for technology startups, an industry that is growing faster than the talent pool, especially in artificial intelligence (AI).

In response to this demand, the University of South Florida launched a graduate certification program in AI for working professionals interested in improving their skill sets.

As Tampa continues to grow in economic development and is becoming a bigger technology hub, USF was foresight to put together this program to upgrade the current workforce not just here but everywhere, Computer said. Professor Sudeep Sarkar, Dean of the Faculty of Science, said. and engineering.

Artificial Intelligence Diploma participants are required to take four online courses that provide detailed information on key areas of AI, how to modify AI tools, and how to enhance programs such as ChatGPT. The certificate also serves as a pathway for those interested in enrolling in his Master of Science in Data Intelligence Science degree at USF, which will begin in the fall.

According to Dice, Tampa is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the US for IT talent, with job growth of 30% and an average salary of $120,900 over the past five years. According to a report by the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, the number of companies in his IT industry in the region has grown by 27% over the past five years, from 13,400 to nearly 17,000. The industry continues to grow in Tampa, and by 2027 he is projected to add more than 3,700 jobs.

Artificial intelligence is an emerging field that will have a transformative impact on business, said Craig J. Richard, chairman and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. It’s great that USF is willing to provide this additional training to local technical experts. This certification program will strengthen our community’s competitiveness as we further build our technical talent pipeline and meet the demand for these new professional roles.

The Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence will start in the fall. The briefing is scheduled for June 9th. Registration information can be found here. The deadline for course registration is August 1st. Learn more about.

