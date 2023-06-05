What is it and how does it work?





With generative AI, you can ask computers to do mundane tasks like drafting emails or scheduling tasks. However, while tools like ChatGPT have writing capabilities, they should be used independently of your favorite text editor or email app. However, that will change in the coming months as Google has given us a glimpse of the future in the form of his Duet AI for Workspace.

In a nutshell, Duet AI connects to the Google apps you already use every day. You’ll soon find options to generate, summarize, and rewrite content in apps like Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Meet. With so many new changes on the horizon, let’s take a closer look at Duet AI, its capabilities, and how you can access it today.

What is Google’s Duet AI for Workspace?

Google’s Duet AI for Workspace is a major update to the search giant’s app portfolio, adding generative AI capabilities such as text summarization and image generation. Duet AI is currently in beta, but will eventually be available to all Google users.

Google has historically used the term Workspace when talking about Duet AI, but you’ll find many of its features useful outside of work. For example, Help me Write lets literally anyone in your contact list draft an email for you. I tested again when I needed to email my bank manager about an incorrect charge on my account and when I needed to contact Amazon about a damaged shipment. rice field. Overall, the results were pretty good for a first draft. We’ll go into more detail on how to use Duet AI later.

I used Duet AI to successfully create a threatening email to a bank manager within seconds.

In the first phase of the Duets release, you can summon AI to draft emails in the Gmail web app and generate entire documents in Docs. Additionally, there are buttons to adjust the language, length and tone of the text. Note that Duet is not intended to act as a chatbot, so you won’t get the friendly responses of an assistant. For now, this will be exclusive to Google’s other AI project, Bard.

In the far future, Duet AI will also gain the ability to create entire presentations in Google Slides, generate meeting notes in Meet, and summarize long email threads in Gmail. A company spokesperson told reporters that updates to Duet AI will be rolling out every few weeks, but only trusted testers will have access to them initially.

How does Duet AI work?

Google’s Duet AI uses Large Language Models (LLM) under the hood. If you’ve used AI chatbots like ChatGPT, you’re already familiar with this concept. But Duet goes one step further by integrating with familiar Google apps like Gmail and Meet. Thanks to these tight integrations, you don’t have to worry about copying and pasting or exporting from one program to another.

For example, consider the new Help me Write feature. Once you have access, you can activate it using a new wand-like button in Gmail or Google Docs. From there, simply enter the text-based prompt and click submit. Duet automatically generates drafts that can be approved or further refined. Similarly, you can ask Google’s Bard AI chatbot to generate a table of information and add it to a new Google Sheets document. That way you can edit and collaborate with others.

Duet AI Capabilities: What Can You Do?

Here’s a quick look at some of the key features already available or coming soon to Google’s apps and services under the Duet AI banner.

please help me write

The Help me Write feature needs no further explanation as we have already explained how to use it in the previous section. However, it is one of the earliest available features in the Duet AI suite and is accessible to the general public, albeit through a waiting list. I signed up for the latter and was finally granted access.

The Help me Write functionality is fairly simple in its current state. Simply click the magic wand button on the left side of the Google Docs toolbar or the bottom line of Gmail and a new text field will appear. Now you need to enter the language model prompt to use as a starting point.

The image below shows the results of writing a complaint email to Amazon about a product received in bad condition with obvious signs of damage due to improper packaging.

Calvin Wankede / Android Authority

When Duet AI creates your first draft, you will be presented with several options.[再作成]You can choose to request a new version using the button or tweak the output. On Google he offers four options for the latter. Formalizing, elaborating, abbreviating, and the classic “I feel lucky.” In my experience, the fourth option converted a formal letter of complaint into a haiku, so it doesn’t always work as expected. Or maybe it’s just me who missed the point.

The Help me Write feature in Google Docs also has a smart chip that lets you click to change important information. for example, [product name] Use placeholders to edit parts of the AI-generated text before adding it to your document.

Help me organize and visualize

Help me organize Help me visualize

The first release of Help me Organize lets you use Google Sheets to automate the tedious tasks of scheduling day-long events and delegating tasks for large projects .

According to Google, the new classifier tool will also ultimately help reduce the burden of manual data entry. From this description alone, it seems like you can select a group of cells (that is, the raw data) and let Duet AI extract and analyze patterns for you. No need to memorize formulas or create categories for your data.

Next, Google Slides will have a new feature called Help me Visualize that can automatically generate images and audio clips. We’ve already seen Microsoft showing off similar capabilities in their new Designer app. It’s also similar to the kind of AI image generation we’d expect from Midjourney and Dall-E. The same technology is also used to create custom backgrounds in Google Meet.

When will Google Duet AI be available?

The good news is that Google has already announced Duet AI, with one small caveat. You must use the Chrome web browser. But assuming you already meet that requirement, or don’t mind switching browsers, here’s how to enroll in the beta.

Visit the Google Labs homepage and sign up for an account. From there, you can enroll in various generative AI experiments besides Duet AI for Workspace. Next, visit the Google Workspace Labs registration page and[Express Interest]Click the button. Read and agree to the Terms of Service using the checkbox at the bottom of the page. Then press the “Send” button. that’s it! You’ll have access to Duet AI within hours, if not immediately. My account received the invitation immediately. However, this is subject to change at any time.

Again, generative AI is currently only available for Google Docs and Gmail. Google will be releasing updates in the coming months, so keep an eye out for new buttons and sidebars in your favorite apps. The company has a big focus on mobile, and we know that Gmail’s draft feature of his Duet AI will likely make its way to the Android app in the near future.

comment

