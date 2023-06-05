Microsoft Announces Italy’s First Cloud Region to Accelerate Innovation and Economic Opportunity





Microsoft has announced the imminent availability of its first cloud region in Italy. This provides Italian organizations with access to scalable, highly available and resilient cloud services and confirms Italy’s commitment to promoting digital transformation and sustainable innovation in Italy.

Comprising three data centers in Lombardy, the new cloud region guarantees the highest levels of security, privacy and performance, helping accelerate the digital transformation of organizations and public bodies in the region. This new world-class datacenter region will be available in the coming weeks for businesses using Microsoft Azure or Microsoft 365, with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform soon to follow.

The new data center regions were announced during the Made in DigItaly event. Hundreds of companies, local innovators, key Microsoft partners and institutions participated online and at the event held at the Triennale in Milan, demonstrating what the Cloud Region offers as an enabler for economic and social development and innovation. We discussed opportunities.

Among them is Poste Italiane, Italy’s largest service delivery network, leveraging Microsoft technologies to accelerate its own digital transformation and offer Italian businesses and governments a range of new joint digital solutions.

Poste Italiane CEO Matteo del Fante said: “Digital transformation will affect the strategic decisions of large companies and their business models.” Poste Italiane is leading this evolution, transforming itself thanks to investments in technology that play a systematic role in the country’s digitalization. We have been working with Microsoft for many years and now focus on infrastructure deployment and application of big data analytics tools to work with top technology companies to achieve technology model transformation. Poste Italiane wants to be a bridge between Italy’s big innovation centers and the business and digital skills development regions, supporting the ecosystem of Italian startups and SMEs.

Another company moving operations to the new data center region is illimity, an Italian bank founded in 2018 as a cloud-based digital-only startup. As of March 2023, it has grown into a bank with over €6 billion in assets and nearly 900 employees.

Illimity worked with Microsoft to create Italy’s first cloud-native bank several years ago. This is arguably one of Europe’s first banks. Together, we have successfully navigated the unique technical, commercial and regulatory challenges of an industry such as banking where everything can change in a matter of years. “From the beginning, we chose to have no legacy and fully embrace an open architecture,” said Corrado Passera, CEO of Ilimti. The cloud has proven to be the right choice not only in terms of efficiency and cost, but also in terms of effectiveness and commercial flexibility. The cloud is certainly the first prerequisite for navigating the digitization, whose evolution today is barely predictable. As in almost every sector, competition in the financial services sector has become a matter of innovation, not scale. And more and more innovation comes through the ability to react quickly, easily integrate external components, and build partnerships in an open mode.

Impact of Microsoft cloud regions in Italy

The Data Center Region is a five-year, $1.5 billion investment plan launched in 2020 aimed at creating new growth opportunities for Italian companies through cloud technology, modernizing public administration and providing digital skills to professionals. is part of Ambizione Italia.

In recent months, key strategic partners have joined the Ambizione Italia Cloud Region Partner Alliance, developed to sustain local businesses and leverage new data center infrastructure for their digital transformation projects. This alliance currently has 32 partners across the territory.

New data center regions will help drive economic growth and create job opportunities to sustain digital innovation. According to a recent IDC study*, over the next four years, Microsoft, its ecosystem and cloud customers could together generate about $135 billion in new revenue and add more than 237,000 jobs to the Italian economy. I have*. The cloud region accounts for about 17.1%. Out of total estimated new revenue.

“The launch of Microsoft’s cloud regions is important for Lombardy and Italy. The initiative will not only provide quality employment opportunities, but above all, provide the tools and technology infrastructure that will enable businesses and the public sector to accelerate their digital transitions.” The goal of the government is to raise the level of competitiveness, protect Made in Italy from the phenomenon of counterfeiting and create an ecosystem that optimizes production processes, quality control, logistics and energy sustainability. The Cloud Region enables us to achieve these goals,” said Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister for Enterprise Made in Italy.

“Italian companies have long been known for their creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit, cementing their position as some of the most respected and trusted brands in the world,” said Microsoft EMEA President. Ralph Haupter said. We believe that Italy’s vibrant business environment requires the best technological infrastructure available. By opening a new data center region in Italy, Italian organizations can seize the opportunities of the digital age, scale their operations internationally more easily, leverage new technologies such as AI capabilities, and ultimately benefit their customers. Allowing you to meet and exceed expectations.

Benefits of Local Cloud Regions: Innovation, Security, and Digital Sovereignty

Italy joins more than 60 globally distributed Microsoft Cloud regions, growing to be one of the largest of the 17 data center regions announced or launched in Europe. The Local Cloud Region serves both Italian companies that need to run their services on Italian soil and global organizations that want to leverage the Italian Region to accelerate their own digital transformation.

Microsoft is also leveraging Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty, a new solution for national government data announced last July, to the Italian government as part of the National Strategic Hub (“Polo Strategico Nazionale”, PSN). We plan to offer cloud services. Support classification standards and support countries’ digital transformation goals with public cloud-based solutions, controls and policy governance.

“With our first cloud region, we want to reinforce our commitment as a trusted partner for Italy’s growth through digital innovation. Supporting access, improving competitiveness and sustainable development: Microsoft’s largest investment in Italy in 40 years of its presence in Italy and a rich ecosystem of innovation in Italy. It depends on the technology and programs that make it possible,” said Vincenzo Esposito, Microsoft Italy Country Manager.

Innovations fueling Italy’s economic growth

Thousands of Italian customers and partners are already using Microsoft Cloud services to drive business transformation. These include schools, colleges, organizations and businesses in every industry.

BasicNet is also a Microsoft client helping Microsoft invest in the new Italian cloud region. Founded in 1994, the company has a portfolio of iconic casual fashion brands such as K-Way, Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jean, Superga, Briko and Sebago. Products from these brands are sold in more than 130 countries around the world, with total sales in 2022 reaching his €1.27 billion.

Since 1995, we have identified Microsoft as the ideal partner for building a fully web-based business model that has allowed us to rapidly expand worldwide. We moved to the cloud in 2015-2016 and chose Microsoft. Now Italy’s first Cloud His region is a strong and positive message for everyone doing business in our country, he commented Alessandro Boglione, Executive Vice President of BasicNet SpA.

Other Italian companies are also recognizing the benefits of adopting cloud technology.

In the confectionery industry, as in many other sectors, Italian companies must stay abreast of the latest trends in order to adapt to change and remain competitive in the global market. This is why I strongly believe in the importance of cloud and digital technology as an enabler for business development, she says Bernadette Bevacqua, CEO of Sperlari. Adopting Microsoft cloud technologies can improve operational efficiency, optimize production processes, enter new markets, and enhance internal collaboration and knowledge sharing. Data and applications are available securely and in real time, enabling you to make more informed decisions and respond faster to customer needs. We must embrace change, invest in digital skills, and make the most of cloud and digital technologies to support growth.

“Innovation has always been a pillar of ELITE, launched in 2012 as an innovative project for Borsa Italiana, now part of the Euronext Group. “Sustainability is a big challenge, but also a big opportunity that our companies must seize. I am pleased to testify about the announcement of Microsoft’s first cloud region in Italy, which will benefit the Italian economy.” SMEs are the backbone of the country’s economy, and today, these organizations understand and make the most of the potential that digitalization and innovation can bring, helping them to see what the world of finance can offer. ELITE’s core mission is to help companies rethink their growth strategies and how they access the capital to finance them. This is how we connect business and capital to create positive impacts for businesses, jobs and communities.

Italian ambition: the key role of the people

According to a study developed by IDC*, Microsoft and its partners and customers will add more than 237,000 jobs to the economy, including those directly employed by their own organizations and indirectly created by other organizations. will be Additionally, Microsoft, its ecosystem, and his IT departments at customer companies will add 40,700 new skilled His IT jobs to the economy during the same period.

Over the past three years, Microsoft has trained and retrained over 3 million Italians using a range of training opportunities developed by local partners and non-governmental organizations. At the Made in DigItaly event, Microsoft announced a new upskilling initiative with local partners to help professionals and students develop new skills in key areas such as data science, cybersecurity and AI.

A new generation of data centers to help organizations reach their sustainability goals

Microsoft datacenters are designed according to sustainability and circular economy principles, so the new cloud regions will also help businesses achieve their sustainability goals in line with their current priorities.

Microsoft will be carbon negative by 2030, and by 2050 Microsoft will remove from the environment all carbon it has emitted directly or through electricity consumption since its founding in 1975, including data center operations.

Transition to 100% renewable energy supply by 2025. This means we have a green energy power purchase agreement for 100% of the carbon emission electricity consumed by all our data centers.

Through our latest innovations, we reduce the amount of cooling water used in our data centers. It is estimated that less than 5% of water is used annually for cooling data centers in Italy.

* IDC Info Snapshot, sponsored by Microsoft, The Microsoft Cloud Dividend Snapshot: Italy, Doc. #US50728123, June 2023

