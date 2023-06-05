Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Combines VR and Augmented Reality Tech





(CNN) — Apple may be a day away from announcing its most ambitious new hardware product in years.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off Monday at its Cupertino, Calif. campus, Apple (AAPL) is widely expected to unveil a “mixed reality” headset that offers both virtual and augmented reality. This headset is a technology that superimposes a virtual image on a live video. real world video.

The highly anticipated AR/VR headset release will be Apple’s biggest hardware product announcement since the debut of the Apple Watch in 2015. It could usher in a new era for the company and revolutionize the way millions of people interact with computers and the world around them.

But this headset is just one of many announcements to expect at the developer event. Apple will also show off a long list of software updates that will shape how we use our most popular devices, including the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple could also hint at how it will incorporate AI into more of its products and services to keep pace with the new technology arms race in Silicon Valley.

The event will be streamed live on Apple’s website and YouTube. It is set to start at 10am PT/1pm ET.

Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect.

“Mixed Reality” Headsets

Apple CEO Tim Cook has long expressed interest in augmented reality. Now Apple finally seems ready to show off what it’s been working on.

The new headset, called Reality One or Reality Pro, will feature an iOS-like interface, display immersive video, and allow users to control it using their hands, eye movements, and Siri, according to Bloomberg. It has cameras and sensors. The device has an outward-facing display that shows eye movements and facial expressions, allowing the viewer to interact with the person wearing the headset without feeling like they are talking to a robot. There are rumors that it will be possible.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s new headsets will include built-in apps for gaming, fitness and meditation, and will also offer access to iOS apps like Messages, FaceTime and Safari. For example, with the FaceTime option, the headset “renders the user’s face and body in virtual reality,” creating the feeling that they are both “in the same room.”

The decision to unveil it at WWDC is a sign that Apple wants to encourage developers to build apps and experiences for its products in order to make them more attractive to customers and worth the high price tag. suggesting that you are thinking

The company is reportedly considering pricing the device at $3,000. That’s much higher than most of the company’s products, which it says is testing potential buyers amid lingering uncertainty in the global economy. Other tech companies have struggled to find mainstream traction for their headsets. And over the past few years, Apple has been rumored to be working on the product, and the tech community has shifted its focus from VR to another topical technology: artificial intelligence.

But if there’s one company that can prove the skeptics wrong, it’s Apple. The company’s entry into the market and its massive customer base have the potential to breathe new life into the world of headsets.

new macbook

Mixed reality headsets may not be the only hardware hitting the stage this year.

Apple is expected to launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air powered by the company’s M2 processor. The current MacBook Air measures 13 inches.

Previously, users who wanted a larger Apple laptop had to buy a high-end MacBook Pro.

What’s new for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

Considering WWDC is traditionally a software event, Apple executives will spend a lot of time highlighting the changes and upgrades coming to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the next-generation mobile operating systems. .

Last year’s update included a major redesign of the lock screen and iMessage, but only minor changes are expected this year.

With iOS 17, Apple expects to double down on health tracking efforts by adding features to monitor everything from a user’s mood to the ability to monitor how their eyesight changes over time. It is According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will also launch a journaling app as a way for users to not only record their thoughts, but also their activity level, and by analyzing the recordings, it will be possible to find out if someone It can reveal how much time you spend at home or outside the home.

The new iOS 17 is said to update the lock screen as well. In horizontal mode, the display acts as a digital hub, highlighting widgets associated with calendars, weather and other apps. (iPadOS 17 will also have some of the same lock screen and health features.)

Other expected upgrades include an Apple Watch OS update focused on widget overviews and details of the next-generation CarPlay platform first teased last year.

Apple is maxing out its AI strengths

Much of the event’s focus may be on VR, but Apple may also be looking to show how it’s keeping pace with Silicon Valley’s current obsession with artificial intelligence.

Apple is reportedly planning to preview an AI-powered digital coaching service that encourages people to exercise and improve their sleep and eating habits. How it works is unclear, but the effort comes at a time when big tech companies are racing to adopt AI-powered technology following the viral success of ChatGPT.

Apple will also demo and potentially expand some of its recently teased accessibility tools for iPhone and iPad, including a feature that promises to recreate a user’s voice during a call with just 15 minutes of training. I have.

Most of the other big tech companies have recently outlined their AI strategies. The event could be an opportunity for Apple to do the same.

