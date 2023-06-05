Apple expected to unveil sleek and expensive headset





Michael Liedtke | AP Technology Writer

Apple seems poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that puts users between the virtual and real worlds, but also with new features after others fail to capture the public’s imagination. It also appears to be testing the tech trendsetter’s ability to popularize the device.

After years of speculation, the widely-anticipated announcement is ready for Apple’s annual developer conference in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday at a theater named after the late co-founder Steve Jobs. is in order. Apple may also use the event to show off his latest Mac computers, preview the iPhone’s upcoming operating system, and discuss strategies around artificial intelligence.

However, according to media leaks, the star of the show is likely going to be goggles called Reality Pro, and while the company wasn’t always the first to develop the product, it’s Apple’s promise to release innovative technology. It could be a new milestone in the legend. Challenge yourself to create a specific device.

Apple’s pedigree dates back to 1984 when Mr. Jobs in a bow tie peddled the original Mac, a tradition that continues with the iPod in 2001, the iPhone in 2007, the iPad in 2010, and the Apple in 2014. It was followed by the Watch and then AirPods in 2016.

But with Apple’s new headsets priced in the $3,000 range, they could be met with a lukewarm reception by all but wealthy tech enthusiasts.

Other big tech companies looking to sell headsets and glasses with technology that pushes people into artificial worlds or projects digital images alongside landscapes, should the new devices prove to be niche products. And Apple will be forced into the same shackles as startups. And what is actually in front of us is a form known as augmented reality.

Apple’s goggles are expected to have a sleek design and the ability to switch between fully virtual and augmented options (a mixture known as mixed reality). This flexibility is sometimes called external reality (or XR for short).

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg describes these alternate three-dimensional realities as the Metaverse. It’s a maniacal concept that he’s renaming his networking company Social to his Meta Platforms in 2021 and is trying to push into the mainstream by pouring billions of dollars into improving virtual technology.

But while much of the Metaverse remains a digital ghost town, Meta’s virtual reality headset, the Quest, has so far sold best in a category that has primarily appealed to video game players looking for a more immersive experience. device.

Apple executives are likely to avoid mentioning the metaverse when discussing the potential of the company’s new headsets, given the skepticism surrounding the term.

In recent years, Apple CEO Tim Cook has regularly touted augmented reality as the next big leap forward in technology, but he hasn’t set a specific timetable for when it will catch the public’s attention. not

Looking back at a point in time, you know, when you zoom out into the future and look back, you’ll wonder how you would have lived your life without augmented reality, Cook, 62, said last year at 9. May, speaking to an audience of college students. Italy. Just like today, people like me would wonder how they grew up without the internet. You know, I think it can be that deep. And it doesn’t get deeper overnight.

Responses to virtual, augmented, and mixed reality have so far been decidedly imperfect. Some gadgets adopting this technology have been derided, the most notable example being Google’s internet-connected glasses, which were released over a decade ago.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin initially boosted excitement for the device by performing skydiving stunts during a San Francisco tech conference to demonstrate the potential wow factor of early models. Consumers quickly lost interest in products that allowed users to secretly take pictures. and video. The backlash was so intense that people wearing the gear became known as the Glass Hole, and Google pulled the product a few years after its debut.

Microsoft also had limited success with its HoloLens mixed-reality headset in 2016, but earlier this year the software maker insisted it would continue to focus on the technology.

Magic Leap, a startup that sparked excitement with a preview of its mixed reality tech that evokes the sight of a whale breaching a gym floor, had such a hard time selling its first headset to consumers in 2018 that it has since gone on to do so. We have shifted our focus to: Industrial, medical and emergency applications.

Daniel Diez, Chief Transformation Officer at Magic Leap, said Apple’s goggles must answer four key questions. It’s about what people can do with it. What does this look and feel like? Does it feel good? And how much does it cost?

Anticipation of Apple’s goggles selling for thousands of dollars has already dampened hopes for the product. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects Apple’s goggles to boast amazing technology, but the company’s device sold just 150,000 units in its first year on the market. He said he expects it to be just a small part of the company’s portfolio. In comparison, Apple sells more than 200 million units a year of the company’s flagship product, his iPhone. But the iPhone wasn’t an instant sensation, and in his first year on the market, he sold less than 12 million units.

In a move apparently aimed at raising the expected price of Apple’s goggles, Zuckerberg went out of his way to say last week that the upcoming Quest headset would sell for $500, an announcement made by Metaplatform at a tech conference. It took place four months before they were supposed to show off their latest devices. .

Since 2016, annual shipments of virtual and augmented reality devices have averaged 8.6 million units, according to research firm CCS Insight. The company expects sales to remain sluggish this year, with device sales at around 11 million units, gradually reaching 67 million units in 2026.

But those predictions were clearly made before it became clear whether Apple would release a game-changing product.

Magic Leap’s Diez said I would never ignore Apple when it comes to the consumer market, especially when it comes to finding killer applications and solutions. If someone enters the consumer market early, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Apple.

