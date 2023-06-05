Israel’s AI Adoption Is ‘Unbearable To Watch’ – OpenAI CEO Isaac Herzog





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with President Isaac Herzog on Monday and praised Israel’s position as a leading innovator in artificial intelligence development.

“The speed at which the Israeli technology and startup community embraces AI is astonishing,” said Altman.

The CEO and co-founder of OpenAI met and conversed with the president during his global tour of AI development hotspots around the world.

OpenAI is the world’s leading research institute for artificial intelligence, best known for its flagship product ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an AI language model that allows users to ask questions and respond in natural language. OpenAI is also known for developing his DALL-E, a tool that generates original images based on text descriptions.

“The speed at which the Israeli tech and startup community is embracing AI is astonishing.”

Sam AltmanIsrael is a tech powerhouse

Herzog and Altmann’s discussion touched on the evolving AI landscape, the challenges and opportunities presented by AI technology, and the importance of responsible AI development.

President Herzog (left) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (right) shake hands. (Credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

The conference represents a convergence of political leadership and technical expertise, underscores a recognition of the transformative potential of AI and the urgency to overcome its impact, and is a potentially significant one in the context of the global AI landscape. have importance. Altman’s visit to Israel also highlights the country’s growing reputation as a center of innovation and technological advancement.

Addressing this point, Herzog said: “Clearly, Israel is a powerhouse in terms of technology and innovation, and in particular a leading force in the development of artificial intelligence. It has generated a great deal of interest throughout the country.”

The emergence of generative AI, revealed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has prompted lawmakers around the world to address safety concerns related to this technology. As a result, governments around the world are grappling with the need to enact appropriate legislation.

The European Union has taken the lead in drafting an AI law, which is expected to be enacted later this year. In contrast, the United States is leaning toward adapting existing laws rather than enacting entirely new laws to regulate AI. The UK, on ​​the other hand, seeks to strike a balance by avoiding excessive regulation that could stifle innovation.

“While there are great opportunities for this amazing technology, there are also many risks to humanity and its future independence. We must ensure that this development is harnessed for the well-being of humanity. No. I know the strengths and the weaknesses, and you’re the first to say it openly and boldly,” Herzog said.

As AI continues to reshape many sectors of society, it is critical that policymakers, industry leaders and technologists come together to forge a path that balances innovation and ethical considerations. The meeting between Mr. Herzog and Mr. Altmann serves as a symbol of this necessary cooperation and sets the stage for future efforts aimed at harnessing the potential of his AI for the betterment of society.

Following Israel, Altman plans to visit Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea later this week.

“Traveling around the world, meeting with world leaders and seeing the thoughtfulness, focus and urgency of how to mitigate these enormous risks is very encouraging,” Altman said. I felt it,” he said.

Earlier, Hebrew media reported that Altman had declined an offer to meet during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit. “I haven’t received a request for a meeting,” he said. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-745252 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos