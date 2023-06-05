3 Houston innovators you should know about this week





16 UK-founded digital health and medical device startups have been selected as customized accelerators for the Innovation Factory at Texas Medical Center.

TMCi has partnered with Innovate UK to create the Innovate UK Global Incubator Programme, a new accelerator to help UK companies build their US market entry plans. The program builds on the BioBridge relationship between TMC and the UK, established five years ago.

The TMC UK BioBridge program was launched in 2018 in collaboration with the UK Department of Commerce to act as a gateway to advance life sciences and foster innovation and research between our two countries,” said TMC’s Chief Diplomacy and Managing Director Ashley McPhail said. “Following the success of 11 companies that have previously participated in our Healthtech Accelerator, we saw an opportunity to work with Innovate UK to develop a larger program in collaboration with the UK,” the news release said. ‘ said.

Sixteen companies will participate in the program from June to November. The cohort is expected to arrive in Houston on June 5th and will have access to all of TMCi’s facilities, network of mentors and prospects, funding, prospects and curated programs, as well as a unique entry into the United States. It will be a point. This new service joins three other globally recognized curricula: Biodesign, Accelerators for Cancer Care, and Health Tech.

“TMCi fosters long-term growth, development and competitiveness, enhancing startups’ chances of success and global expansion,” said Emily Reiser, Associate Director of Innovation at TMC. Startups receive support and recognition to build, grow, and scale in the US market. ”

Two of this cohort’s specialties are cardiovascular and oncology, TMC’s strongest specialties, from surgical devices to AI-powered risk stratification and hospital efficiency. We provide solutions.

Innovate UK is the country’s national innovation agency dedicated to supporting business-driven innovation in all sectors.

The United Kingdom is committed to improving global health care through scientific collaboration,” said His Majesty the Consul General of Texas, His Majesty Richard Hyde, in a statement. “Through the expansion of TMC UK BioBridge and our partnership with Innovate UK, this program will bring the brightest and best UK companies into the world’s largest healthcare city. The partnership between the UK Government and TMC demonstrates that international cooperation can drive both economic growth and a better quality of life.

According to TMC, the 16 companies that make up the first cohort are:

AINOSTICS develops innovative AI-enabled solutions that derive new insights from routinely acquired non-invasive medical scans, provide accurate diagnoses and outcome predictions, and thereby facilitate personalized care and treatment. By doing so, we aim to revolutionize the treatment and prevention of neurological diseases such as dementia. Alvie is a digital solution that combines humans and AI to provide personalized pre- and rehabilitation coaching and supportive care for cancer and surgery. Alvie’s technology combines data profiling, risk stratification, and customized health and well-being prescriptions with curated educational content, targeted behavior change coaching, and expert support through chat messaging and virtual consultations. increase. C the Signs is a validated AI cancer prediction platform that identifies patients at risk of cancer at the earliest and most curable stages of the disease. Used by medical professionals, C the Signs identifies which type of tumor a patient is at risk for and recommends the optimal next steps within 30 seconds. The platform detected more than 10,000 of her cancer patients, with over 50 different cancers diagnosed, giving him a cancer sensitivity of over 98%. At PEP Health, we believe that every patient has the right to the best possible care. Our cutting-edge machine learning technology gives healthcare organizations, regulators and insurers the real-time, actionable insights they need to directly and dramatically impact the patient experience. . PreciousMD improves life expectancy in lung cancer and other lung-related diseases. Empowering patients around the world by enabling the image-based diagnostics they need for personalized treatment pathways. Ufonia is an autonomous telemedicine company that uses large-scale language models and voice AI to empower clinical professionals. My mhealth offers digital treatments for various long-term conditions – COPD, asthma, diabetes, heart disease. Our products have been successfully deployed in the UK and India, with over 100,000 registered users to date. Our solutions empower patients to self-manage their condition, dramatically improving outcomes as proven in multiple clinical trials and real-world evaluations. At Surgery Hero, we offer clinically-backed solutions that ensure whole-human support before and after surgery. . We help health systems, employers and health plans reduce costs without sacrificing quality of care. Panakeia’s software platform enables very rapid multi-omics profiling in minutes directly from routinely used tissue images without the need for wet lab assays. QV Bioelectronics strives to deliver better products for longer. Quality of life for brain tumor patients. With GRACE, the company’s first implantable electrical field therapy device, QV provides effective, localized and continuous treatment without impacting the patient’s quality of life. 52 North is a medical technology company focused on improving health outcomes and health equity by: Reinventing the Care Path. The NeutroCheck solution significantly improves the safety and quality of life of cancer patients by enabling them to identify at home those at risk of neutropenia, the most deadly side effect of chemotherapy. A finger stick blood test and digital platform built to improve sepsis.Somnus meets an unmet need in global healthcare by developing real-time, point-of-care blood propofol monitoring. The company’s products improve care for sedated and anesthetized patients, save money for hospitals, and facilitate significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. ScubaTx is a breakthrough organ transplant preservation company founded to solve a global unmet need for cost-effective, long-term storage. Organ preservation techniques. ScubaTx has developed a simple, small and affordable device that uses persufflation to extend the shelf life of organs. IBEX is on a mission to help people lead active, healthy and productive lives by increasing access to early diagnosis of osteoporosis. IBEX BH software as a medical device regularly analyzes automated assessment of fracture risk from routine radiological examinations for early detection and more equitable treatment of osteoporosis. NuVision manufactures products derived from donated human amniotic membranes used in ophthalmology to assist patients with chronic disease, traumatic disease, and osteoporosis. Wounds after eye surgery are treated early and recover more fully and quickly. The company’s products are also used to manage dry eye disease, a debilitating condition that affects approximately 17 million people in the United States. Calon Cardio-Technology is on a mission to improve the quality of life for left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and patients with left ventricular assist devices. It reduces common postoperative complications associated with these implantable heart pumps. We plan to do this by introducing a fully wireless heart pump system and enhanced patient follow-up with built-in remote monitoring capabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/isabella-schmitt-proxima-clinical-research-rob-schapiro-microsoft-lara-cottingham-greentown-labs-2660815710.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos