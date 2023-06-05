Google Workspace and Cloud support passkeys





A month ago, Google rolled out passkey support for consumer Google accounts. Now, we are extending this to business users as well, launching an open beta of Passkey for Google Workspace and Cloud accounts.

Like almost every other big tech company, Google has been battling passwords for years. Passkey Promise allows Passkey users to use their mobile phone, desktop, or laptop to sign into websites and apps with the same login they already use, instead of using verification codes from apps or SMS. This means it is more secure than passwords or multi-factor authentication because you can log in. Use for devices such as biometric login and his PIN code. Because users need physical access to these devices, attackers are less likely to accidentally gain access to them.

Passkeys, like physical security keys, have the advantage of being resistant to phishing, and in fact the underlying cryptographic protocol for this technology is not that different from that of physical security keys.

Google’s own research shows that using passkeys is twice as fast and four times less error prone than passwords (not surprisingly).

“Over the past decade, Google has made significant strides in combating phishing and password-related threats, including automated defenses powered by Google AI,” Google Workspace Product Manager Jeroen Kemperman and Workspace Engineering Manager Shruti Kulkarni said in today’s announcement. We have been at the forefront,” he said. “We supported the development and standardization of physical security keys under the FIDO Alliance. It represents the culmination of this commitment to providing technology with

As is common with these Workspace rollouts, Google is slowly rolling out this new feature. In the coming weeks, admins will be able to enable passkeys for users to skip passwords during sign-in.

