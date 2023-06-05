How Change Management Can Enable Digital Transformation in Healthcare





Dr. John Payne, Physician Executive at InterSystems, discusses a holistic approach to both technical and adaptive change that vendors should take as they adopt new technologies with their healthcare partners.

Innovation is critical to all healthcare organizations, from hospitals to mental health trusts to medical technology companies, with providers striving to deliver the best possible service in the face of ongoing resource shortages. Therefore, there is an urgent need to achieve innovation.

A 2022 study commissioned by InterSystems highlights the importance of innovation across the industry, revealing that 71% of healthcare leaders believe innovation is critical to the survival of their organizations. I was. This is proof that healthcare organizations are focused on seeking the most agile systems, tools and treatments to ensure they deliver the best possible outcomes for their patients.

At the same time, more than four out of five respondents (81%) said that meeting patient needs is primarily driving innovation efforts within their organizations. This shows that medical leaders understand the importance of developing new ideas to enhance the care and services they provide. However, there are still many barriers to overcome on the path to innovation. Chief among them is the complex issue of change management.

Efforts to take on the challenge of change

Hospital and health tech leadership teams alike recognize that change is constant and innovation is needed, but concerns about conservatism and the loss of senior staff’s professional autonomy are a concern in any situation. But it is often a barrier to progress. The key to success is understanding the positive impact that new technology implementations can have.

Organizations need to think holistically about adopting new technologies. In particular, we need to understand the difference between technological change and adaptive change, and recognize that the latter can be more pervasive.

For example, switching to a new MRI machine is a technical change. This is something most medical professionals and health tech developers are familiar with. With this comes a well-followed course of change in place, which means there is little fear about the impact of future change. Adaptive change, by contrast, is less obvious, more difficult to identify, and easier to oppose. The process of digital transformation is an adaptive change, not a technological one.

Of course, investing in modern software solutions is not the only way to bring about real change. Of course, strong leadership is needed along with more comprehensive investment in the people and culture that underpin the sector. Unless it is recognized, understood and addressed, any change will be very difficult to implement.

There are tons of people factors to consider. For example, when developing a new medical technology, conflicts often arise between the organization’s requirements and the developers working there.

For example, for individual doctors and nurses, this could mean a major change in how they work, requiring them to spend more time entering information into systems rather than caring for patients directly. Become. Recognizing the extra strain placed on frontline staff at the start of a digitization project is therefore critical in planning and managing staff expectations.

Given the challenges outlined above, healthcare providers that are successful in transformation programs tend to have strong leadership at senior level at the board level.

Health care directors and CEO-backed providers tend to be best positioned in this regard. However, members of the senior management team are largely unaware of local digital projects and are focused (or distracted) on executing operations and pressing performance indicators such as sales figures and on-time delivery. often

collaborative innovation

The final challenge to overcome is that technology providers too often operate in isolation from their customers. In the past, some IT and healthtech vendors have introduced systems that have vanished due to their inability to help customers understand, grow, and develop their systems.

This is not a forward-looking approach, and customers are often left with unanswered questions and concerns. Instead, the vendor must implement the system and work continuously with the customer to ensure that the system works well, expands its capabilities, and increases its level of adoption.

Healthcare transformation is urgently needed to improve patient outcomes, improve clinician workflow and optimize cost savings. However, this requirement creates a corresponding need for change management and a carefully considered and well-implemented strategy to support it. It requires stakeholders to work together to achieve common goals. That means focusing on people and how they can build trust-based relationships and work together to drive needed change.

Therefore, while there are obstacles to the introduction of new technologies and solutions that catalyze positive change in healthcare, there are steps that can be taken to overcome these barriers. Embracing innovation enables healthcare and medical technology providers to overcome the obstacles that stand in their way and to fully integrate innovative new technologies that bring real change to the medical practice.

