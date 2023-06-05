



Last month, I shared my first GPT-enabled Google Ads script. Identify missing RSA headings and suggest new variants.

This month I wanted to push the limits of GPT a bit more and see if the following script could be written in GPT. Spoiler alert: It worked! But getting there took some effort. I’ll tell you how I designed the prompt to get a successful result.

The script I’m sharing uses OpenAI’s GPT to create an overview of your account’s performance and some suggestions on how to improve your Google Ads account’s performance.

Make your PPC reports easier to understand

PPC reporting can be a tedious task. This is repetitive in nature, as clients and stakeholders expect the latest reports to arrive in their inboxes on a regular basis, weekly, monthly, or even daily.

There are many good reporting tools out there (I work with them too). Data acquisition and visualization can be automated, but human intervention is typically still required to understand the data and tell the story. GPT is good at writing compelling stories, so it seemed like a good solution to my problem.

GPT and generative AI are adept at creating well-written text. Large-Scale Language Models (LLMs) read billions of words, so they are very good at predicting how to combine words in ways that create compelling readings.

But as compelling as they may be, they are not always true. This is a big deal if your goal is to share authoritative reports with your clients.

So I wondered if GPT was right and could be forced to be a better storyteller about ad account data.

GPT Truth Problem

The weakness of GPT is that its core strength is predicting the next word in a string. It is much less reliable when it comes to fact-checking and verifying that what is being said is correct.

That training could have included dozens of blog posts on how to get more conversions with Google Ads.

These articles are likely to frequently mention tasks like checking your budget and managing your CPA goals, so GPT includes those when generating advice related to getting conversions. there is a possibility.

However, some details may be wrong, such as whether advertisers with lower CPA than their target CPA should increase or decrease their advertising budget. GPT does not solve problems analytically, but predicts words to include in advice.

Another issue is that despite openAI’s efforts to address this known issue, GPT is still bad at math.

For example, if you are given facts such as the number of clicks or impressions for a campaign, it is not safe to assume that you know how to determine the correct CTR from that information. We all know the simple formula: Clicks/Impressions = CTR.

GPT may handle it correctly, but there is no guarantee.

To avoid calculation errors, I decided it was safer to do the calculations myself and prompt with the results.

Instead of relying on GPT to correctly calculate metrics like CTR and conversion rate, we provided values ​​for those metrics in the prompt.

How to provide business facts to GPT

The specific task I wanted to automate was explaining how the performance of my account changed last month compared to the previous month and including some optimization suggestions.

When creating this automation, I couldn’t jump right into the code. Before I could automate the process, I had to manually create a working process.

The first step was to experiment with GPT to determine what data we needed to stop fabricating facts and rely on the truth to create stories. To do that, I had to pass in some Google Ads data containing the facts I wanted to describe.

Fortunately, GPT can take a table as input and understand how to interpret the various cells. So I created a campaign performance table and exported it as a CSV text file that I could copy and paste into a GPT prompt.

I wanted GPT to comment on performance changes between two date ranges, so I initially brought in two separate CSV strings, one for each time period.

However, two separate CSV strings use more tokens than combining the same data into one CSV with separate columns for different date ranges.

So I generated a combined CSV string to slightly improve automation on large accounts.

Once you’re ready to insert factual data into your prompts, you can move on to designing your prompts for the best possible results.

rapid engineering

Since we need to work with factual data, we next needed to tell GPT what to do with those facts. A prompt can be as simple as:

“Write a summary of your campaign’s performance comparing the two time periods.”

GPT is smart and figures out what the various time periods are in the CSV data.

If you tend to put too much emphasis on a particular metric that you want to deprioritize, add more details to your prompt, such as:

“Don’t include Search Lost IS in your summary.”

Second, I wanted to include some optimization tips. To make my suggestions more credible and more in line with my own management style, I’ve loaded the prompt with additional facts such as:

Your target CPA is $20. High cost is bad, low cost is good. If your search loss IS (budget) is above 10% and your CPA is below your target, you should increase your budget. If your CPA is above your target, you should adjust your bids.

After that, when I sent very detailed prompts containing the CSV data, in fact, and a request for what to do with this data, GPT started responding with solid answers.

With all the pieces of the puzzle in place, it’s time to ask GPT to create the automation for you.

Get the daily newsletter search that marketers rely on.

Let GPT create ad scripts

The Google Ads script code that retrieves data from your account isn’t particularly complex. It’s part of almost every script and is very well documented.

So I made a tough decision and asked GPT to write a script that would retrieve the data at the prompt:

The response looked like a good script, but one thing seemed a little wrong. I was writing a GAQL query that contained the two date ranges I wanted to compare in one query. it shouldn’t work.

So I asked GPT to try again. The implementation has changed slightly, but the date range in the GAQL query is messed up again.

At this point, I could have given up and fixed the code myself, but instead, I did some rapid engineering.

What if the prompt was a confusing GPT?

I put it like this:

“Get metrics for clicks, impressions, cost, CTR, average CPC, conversions, conversion rate and cost per conversion for the previous month and month.”

Can you be more explicit that this should be done in two separate queries that will be merged later?

So I changed the prompt to include the following new text:

“Get metrics for clicks, impressions, cost, CTR, average CPC, conversions, conversion rate, and cost per conversion. Get reports for two date ranges: last month and previous month. Key is the campaign name and creates a map with stats for two date ranges.”

This was more accurate and returned results like this:

Now GPT writes correct code. I installed it in my Google Ads account and it immediately worked as expected, generating the CSV data for her that I needed.

This was a good lesson in prompt engineering for me. If you’re hiring a new team her member who’s never done PPC before, you probably need to be pretty precise when asking for help. GPT is similar, precision is important.

It is also still important to be an expert in your subject matter. Someone who has never used her GAQL report or API report in Google Ads may not know that in one call he can’t get data for two date ranges. Without that knowledge, finding errors in GPT responses can be very difficult.

The bottom line is that when you ask GPT to generate code for you, it’s useful to write pseudo-code rather than being too generic and telling it just the expected output. The more you tell the system how to get to that output, the more likely it is to write code that works.

Now that I have the code to get the CSV data working, I need the code to send that data to GPT and request an overview.

Using GPT in Google Ads scripts

To use GPT in your scripts, you need API access and an API token. You can sign up on the OpenAI website. This allows you to create a simple function that calls an API with a prompt, gets the response, and prints it to the screen.

You can request this code from GPT, but I already had it from last month’s RSA script, so I reused it.

Here’s a code snippet for using GPT in Google Ads scripts:

put it together

Now combine the two scripts above. The first script gets the data needed for the prompt, the second script sends that data as a prompt to her GPT, captures the response and displays it on the screen.

Get a copy of the full code here and don’t forget to add your own API key to get started.

Then you have to try the facts to get the prompt. The line where you enter the fact in your code should include the details you want GPT to know, such as:

what is your goal Is a number higher or lower than the target good or bad? Facts about account optimization techniques (i.e. what to do if your CPA is too high and impressions are dropping).

When GPT summarizes performance, it extracts based on the facts you provide, not hoaxes.

You can also manipulate the prompts and handle them however you wish.

For example, you can ask GPT to include or exclude certain metrics in the summary, or tell it what style it should be written in, conversational or business-oriented.

Note that this script uses the OpenAI API, which is not free. So every time you run it, it costs you money.

We recommend that you run this script on demand and do not schedule it automatically.

Summary of PPC performance with GPT

GPT is good at writing, but may have problems with factual accuracy. So it helps to provide as many facts as possible in your prompt.

Google Ads scripts can automatically prepare facts about your account’s performance in a format that works with GPT.

Use this script to provide GPT with facts about your account and get a performance summary that you can share with your clients and stakeholders.

Please check it out and let us know what you think.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-ads-script-gpt-summarize-account-performance-427822 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos