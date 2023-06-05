Meet the winners of the 2023 “Doodle for Google” contest





Each year, Google hosts a competition for students to design their next Google Doodle. This year’s winner, 6th grade Rebecca his Mr. Wu, is stopping by today to announce the winning drawing. June 5, 2023

