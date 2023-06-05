Inside United’s new Airshop Innovation Center





Many brands pride themselves on their interest in innovation, and United Airlines recently invested in opening an Airshop Innovation Center. The futuristic venue, which opened in Arlington Heights, Illinois in March, is an immersive space designed for both public demonstrations and internal design and development work.

United Airlines worked with experiential design studio Next/Now to develop a state-of-the-art Experience Lab that incorporates visual storytelling, projection mapping, and multiple interactive content modes. Next/Now has previously worked in experience center spaces for brands such as Accenture and Philip Sand. We have also worked with United on large-scale digital content projects, including a lobby presence at the airline’s Denver airport and an animated check-in desk experience that showcases the state of Colorado. landscape. This space showcases the future of aviation using visual storytelling, projection mapping, and interactive content modules.Photo: Courtesy of Next/Now

As for the Airshop Center, United approached it with a very clear concept. It was about creating spaces that embody and enable innovation and collaboration across the company. Next/Now founder and chief creative officer Alan Hughes recalled: Already focused on innovation, they recognized the benefits of coming together around a great team and dedicated space to foster the energy of the mindset.

Hughes described the center as a working lab with dedicated areas for testing new digital and physical concepts, advanced 3D printing and other future endeavors. The centerpiece of the lab is his Immersive Theater, which uses three high-lumen NEC projections to create projection-mapped content on three walls. The theater will be used for advanced visualization of existing and future airport environments, as well as real-time collaboration, immersive presentations, and life-size, 1:1 3D training modules. The Next/Nows Custom Content Management System has various modules for development and demonstration purposes. Visitors can easily control and change the visuals of the room via tablet.Photo: Courtesy of Next/Now

Our team calibrated and pixel-mapped these projectors for a seamless 270-degree immersive panorama, Hughes explained. From a motion design perspective, one of the highlights of his visit to the space is the high-end anthem video showcasing the United Airshop concept. Our in-house team of animators, motion graphics specialists, and audio designers created a powerful and visually stunning motion video to kick off the experience.

So how do you create an immersive space worthy of an innovation center, especially in an already high-tech aviation industry? For Hughes and the Next/Now team, the answer was pure ambition. He said it was important to integrate a real-time metaverse, he visual, existing airport volume he scanning, advanced video playback, data visualization and collaboration tools into a user-friendly system. As innovation centers grow and brands need space shifts, Next/Nows CMS can quickly add, update, or reimplement features.Photo: Courtesy of Next/Now

To do this, Next/Now turned to Activate360, its proprietary customizable content management system (CMS) software. This allows you to create highly specialized media playback and interactive systems for truly unique projects. Unlimited large-scale LED video walls, motion and gesture controls, ultra-high pixel count video content, real-time data visualization, multiple projectors, and more. This includes things like displays, Hughes said. The system is easily customizable by us, making it intuitive and easy to control even the most complex AV systems.

As a result, attendees have the flexibility to change room content from anywhere using a simple, easy-to-use tablet. He added that relying on the UI/UX team to design not just the interface elements but the entire user experience allowed us to design and test well before we started programming. The result is a powerful tool that is both easy and fun to use.

