EU asks Google and Facebook to start labeling AI-generated content – ​​POLITICO





Brussels To crack down on misinformation online, the European Commission starts labeling tech companies like Google, Facebook and TikTok with content created by artificial intelligence without waiting for the digital law to come into force I am asking you to

Text, video and audio created and manipulated by artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E are becoming more and more popular online. The commission is now calling on dozens of large tech companies to join a voluntary anti-disinformation charter to help people distinguish between fact and fiction.

As previously reported in the Brussels Playbook, Vice President of Values ​​and Transparency Vra Zhurov said on Monday, “Signatories who provide services that could potentially spread AI-generated disinformation are , technology should be put in place to recognize such content and clearly label it to users.” .

Very large online platforms and search engines such as Meta, Twitter, and TikTok will launch deepfakes with “prominent markings” as early as August 25 under the Digital Services Act (DSA) or the Clean Face Act. The generated or manipulated image, sound, or video known as Fines of millions of euros. Meanwhile, the European Parliament is calling for similar rules to apply to all companies generating AI content, including text, as part of an artificial intelligence law that could come into force as early as 2025.

Jurov also wants companies like Microsoft and Google to build safeguards on their services such as Bard and Bingchat, preventing bad actors from using so-called generative AI to harm them. . She said Google CEO Sundar Pichai told her his company was currently developing such technology.

He added that 44 disinformation code of practice participants, including social media companies, fact-checking groups and advertising associations, will form a new group to discuss how best to respond to new technologies.

Jurov also accused Twitter of leaving its voluntary rules just months before the DSA went into effect.

“I believe this is Twitter’s mistake,” she said. “They opted for a showdown, which was also very much noticed by the committee.”

Participants in this code will publish a report in mid-July with a detailed analysis of how they stopped the spread of falsehoods on the network and plans to limit potential misinformation through generative AI. There is a need to.

Jakob Hanke Vela and Mark Scott contributed to the report.

