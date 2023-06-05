Air Force Global Strike Command Commander-in-Chief Embraces Innovation Through Northwest Louisiana Commercial Capabilities Initiative | Barksdale Air Force Base





At a recent Strategic Command Subcommittee hearing on the budget request for the Department of Defense Nuclear Weapons Program, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) commander four-star Adm. He emphasized efforts to solve problems.

General Bouchier testified that AFGSC created the Commercial Capabilities Integration Transition (CCIT) program 18 months ago with the support of Congress. CCIT ensures that AFGSC is able to integrate the best and most innovative technologies into strategic combat weapons. The program is an extension of a Shreveport-based pilot led by 2-Star Air Force General Jason Armagost. Under his leadership and General Bouchieres, CCIT has worked closely with the BRF to provide technology solutions to the Air Force through collaboration with the BRF’s Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (EAP).

Through technical research and analysis, CCIT has successfully combined Air Force challenges with private sector solutions, enabling start-ups and small businesses to connect directly with customers within AFGSC. Potential solutions are evaluated and validated against key AFGSC challenges. The BRFs EAP is a business accelerator that serves innovative start-ups with high growth potential, should a company apply to offer their capabilities to his AFGSC via his CCIT. , provides financial analysis and business services.

The pilot year will see more than 300 technology companies reviewed in CCIT-led efforts, resulting in more than 30 companies researching, testing, evaluating and, if successful, adopting their technology for AFGSC defense applications. Signed an Air Force contract totaling $80 million. CCIT often uses the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract program to award contracts to new companies. In addition, many of these companies, once signed with the Air Force, can leverage their SBIR contracts to receive additional private investment to advance their work with AFGSC.

BRF President and CEO John F. George Jr., M.D., Ph.D., said the program’s success, now an official division of the AFGSC, will enable CCIT to develop even larger innovative military-civilian projects for the Air Force. It said it would work on producing dual-use technology. A key factor in the success is CCIT’s collaboration with Shreveport-based Outerlink Global Communications. The company now has a contract to install his IRIS, an advanced satellite communication system, on his B-52 bomber aircraft. Another local company, ARCHEM, which now has office space in the BRF, has won a contract to develop a non-carcinogenic fuel additive that will make the B-52 more fuel efficient and allow it to fly at higher altitudes, out of enemy range. tied. Anti-aircraft artillery (AAA) and enemy hand-held surface-to-air missiles.

Since the CCIT program began in 2021, companies partnering with AFGSC have created more than 200 high-paying jobs in northwest Louisiana.

The BRF and EAP’s defense mission is to build a regional defense industrial cluster in northwest Louisiana to boost regional and state economic vitality while fostering innovation and solving Air Force challenges, George said. . For this innovative endeavour, in 2022 he will donate $3.56 of Air Force investment funds to companies creating jobs, research and economic impact in northwest Louisiana for every $1 of funding given to AFGSC. resulting in a total impact of $132 million.

EAP Executive Director Dave Smith said, “Our partnership with CCIT, and our already strong network of innovative companies here in Northwest Louisiana and the surrounding area, will continue to enable the Air Force to continue its cutting-edge technology and best-in-class commercial solutions. We are working to make it accessible,” he said. Many of the technologies we have already produced from this effort were first used by the AFGSC here in northwest Louisiana and are now deployed to the U.S. Air Force and elsewhere for national defense.

About BRF

Headquartered in Shreveport, BRF is an innovation hub and economic development organization that is establishing Northern Louisiana as a preferred destination for high-growth initiatives. Our mission is to diversify the local economy. This mission is accomplished through efforts to start new businesses, recruit new businesses, sustain existing businesses within the region, and support the development of a science and technology-based workforce.

