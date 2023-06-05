These three iPhone models may not get the iOS 17 update: check the preliminary list of eligible iPhones.





By Divya Bhati: Apple will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, which is June 5th. During this big event, Apple will unveil new operating systems for his iPhones, Macs, smartwatches, iPads and Apple TV. Introducing the latest iOS 17, macOS 14, WatchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17 respectively. In addition, Apple will make several other announcements and introduce new products. Among the exciting announcements, iPhone users are especially eager for the new iOS 17 release. However, please note that not all iPhone models get the latest iOS 17 update.

These iPhones will not get the iOS 17 update

MacRumors reports that Apple will end software support for some devices. According to sources, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will not get the new iOS update. Additionally, the 1st Gen iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and 5th Gen iPad may also miss his iPadOS 17 update. Apple announced the above devices between November 2015 and November 2017.

In a related announcement last year, Apple announced it would stop making major updates for certain devices. These include iPhone 6a, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE models, final iPod touch, 2nd generation iPad Air, and 4th generation iPad mini.

In particular, Apple doesn’t release new OS updates for older iPhones and iPads because newer iOS versions aren’t compatible with older hardware. Older devices require updated hardware and chips to run the latest iOS versions. Therefore, Apple will not release new updates for these devices. To experience the latest features and security updates, users are encouraged to update their devices and obtain the latest generation devices for the best experience from Apple.

List of iPhones compatible with iOS 17

Meanwhile, here is the list of iPhones that will receive the iOS 17 update once the new OS is released:

iPhone XS/XS Max iPhone XR iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone SE (2022) iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus What’s new in iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max iOS 17

Apple is expected to introduce some useful new features in the upcoming iOS 17. Apple will reportedly include support for sideloading apps and third-party app stores as required by European law from 2024 onwards. Additionally, the tech giant is rumored to enhance his CarPlay with widgets and multi-display support. The new iOS 17 version is also expected to prioritize stability and efficiency. Additionally, the new version includes some subtle changes to the lock screen and control center, as well as new privacy-focused features. However, iOS 17 may not bring significant visual updates to iPhones.

