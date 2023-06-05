New MacBook Air Leak Reveals Apple’s Disappointing Decision





Updated June 4th. The article was originally posted on June 3rd.

Apple is gearing up to unveil new Mac hardware at next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The M2 Max and M2 Ultra Apple Silicon chipsets build on the year-old M2 chipset and offer a more powerful and compelling upgrade option for consumers unless they buy a new 15-inch MacBook Air. To do.

Tim Cook and his team have determined that if consumers want a bigger display on their next macOS laptop, they’ll have to spend a lot of money on a MacBook whose specs will soon be obsolete in 2022. .

Cupertino, Calif. – June 6: A brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop will be on display during the show. [+] WWDC22 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on June 6, 2022. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual developer conference WWDC22. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Update: Saturday, June 3: Apple devotees expect to hear about the upcoming MacBook Air at this week’s WWDC, but respected Apple watcher Jason Snell has a warning. At WWDC, Mac hardware was unveiled last year, specifically his 13-inch MacBook Air with his M2, but that’s no endorsement of the hardware. With Apple set to launch hardware this year, does it want as much media to focus on the new headset as possible and keep the macOS laptop out of the keynote?

“The problem is that the top headline unveiled at the event is definitely not the new Macs, but the shiny new headset. Apple is readying to ship its massive M2 MacBook Air laptop. “There’s an event so the company can release it, but that’s better than waiting a few weeks when the headlines about the headset fade away to put the new product in the spotlight.” Is it an effective strategy?”

There’s been a lot of speculation about the MacBook Air. Apple hasn’t confirmed anything, but given all the current reports, it would be brave not to launch a larger MacBook Air.

Cupertino, Calif. – June 6: Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at the newly redesigned product display. [+] A MacBook Air laptop during WWDC22 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on June 6, 2022. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual developer conference WWDC22. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Update: Sunday 4th June. This weekend Alex Wawro asks the question many people need to find the answer to. Who needs (or doesn’t want) a 15″ MacBook Air? It’s something many Apple devotees have been asking for over the years, but this is Apple’s biggest ever laptop and his one in his portfolio. counted as one.

“I don’t know the answer, and that’s what I’ve felt before when Apple announced new MacBooks,” Toms Guide wrote. I’m starting to lose track of what each one is worth and whether it’s suitable for my particular needs.

In a world where 13″ and 15″ Air exist alongside 13″, 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros, all with some variation of the M2 chip, which one would you buy?” he asked. added.

If Apple were to announce its first 15-inch consumer MacBook at WWDC, it would need to spend some time explaining the thinking behind the laptop and the differences it makes. That will take time, and we have to wonder if the launch of the mixed reality Apple headset is much more important than explaining the new laptop. Will Apple underestimate the new Air, or will it simply skip the announcement and announce it in a press release in late June?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – June 2: Apple CEO Tim Cook walks off stage after speaking at Apple’s conference. [+] Worldwide Developer Conference June 2, 2014 at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA. Tim Cook has kicked off the annual WWDC, which is typically a showcase for his upcoming Apple hardware and software updates. The conference runs through June 6. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

So, let’s say the 15-inch MacBook Air is announced at WWDC 2023. Too much information is available before the release date. The same goes for the rumored specs of the new macOS laptops, and that’s where the disappointment begins.

Because you shouldn’t look at this 15-inch MacBook Air as a new MacBook Air. At last year’s WWDC, Apple unveiled the M2 chipset, some of which also included the new MacBook Air with the M2. Unsurprisingly, this is his 13-inch model, but few built on top of the M1 MacBook Air model. A year later came his 15-inch MacBook Air with M2. Had these been launched together, it would have made for an attractive retail package. They were released 12 months apart, and it’s like, oh, I forgot, does this work? ”

Looking ahead to the MacBook Air, if selling last year’s specs wasn’t enough, Apple will be launching two new desktop Macs. These will use the latest Apple Silicon chips with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips and will be demonstrated on stage before shipping with the next Mac Studio release. And maybe we’ll finally see the first Mac Pro with Apple Silicon.

With laptop sales declining overall, Apple will look to the 15-inch MacBook Air to boost sales. Anticipation and inventory are piling up, and many will decide that the 15-inch display alone is enough to make this a must-have machine. And it’s also possible that Apple will add a few more CPU or GPU cores than his 13-inch model.

Apple will offer a new MacBook Air with last year’s specs. It is expected to show off upgraded M2 Max and M2 Ultra chipsets for other models. And arguably, this time next year should see the debut of his M3 chipset, which leaves all 2022 and his 2023 Air models behind in terms of specs and performance.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will sell. There are enough Apple devotees to vouch for that. But it’s not the cutting edge big laptop many consumers expected. Given how long it took for the consumer-grade 15-inch MacBook to come out, it’s easy to be disappointed by Apple’s choices that got us here.

Read the latest Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch headlines in Forbes’ weekly Apple Loop news digest.

