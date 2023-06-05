Banking Technology Conference Focuses on Disruption, Innovation and Economics





The annual Technology Enabled Disruption (TED) conference educates economists, business leaders and policy makers on how technology is enabling change, specifically disrupting existing business practices and the environment surrounding them. It was founded to provide a deeper understanding of what changes the The reason why we focus on business is the consumer in the first place.

Our conference this year focused on technology uncertainty in three areas:

Macroeconomic uncertainty and technology investment Uncertainty and the way forward for the technology sector Market volatility and energy transitions

Against this backdrop, approximately 100 participants from all over the United States gathered, featuring presentations by Richmond Fed President Tom Birkin, Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic, and Dallas Fed President Rory Logan. The purpose of this event was to foster discussion on how to implement appropriate policies. It examines transformative activities taking place in the world of technology and how to address these issues in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Despite facing high uncertainties, academics, policy makers, business leaders and citizens still have to make decisions about critical investments in equipment, technology, business practices, people and more. .

Throughout the conference, speakers and panelists emphasized how rapidly things are changing, especially in the areas of climate and technology. They made it clear that we as consumers need to increase the pace of decision making to catch up. Here are some other highlights from the event.

Day one featured a keynote address by trained anthropologist turned financial news leader Jillian Tett. He encouraged participants to break out of their traditional frameworks and learn more about other “tribes” that they usually need to work together to solve. Real-life problems: Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and policy makers may all have different norms, languages, and customs. Capital One Chief Financial Officer Andrew Young says past pandemic years forced us to move away from the typical way we do business, and now that we’re back to normal, we’re pondering how to best stay in business. He further emphasized the need to I learned. He helpfully spoke about how companies are working to “earn money for commuting” and may ask employees to do more in the future.

The need to embrace a rapidly changing world instead of being threatened by uncertainty was a consistent theme among panelists. This is a smart “above” for a cleaner future that leverages the expertise of both conventional and alternative energy producers to avoid the worst impacts of emissions without exorbitant costs. It was clear in the discussion about ensuring that “everything” was provided. To consumers here and elsewhere. One of the themes here was more negative. Consumer reluctance to accept prices that more fully reflect their impact on the global commons has proven to be very difficult to address, resulting in harm to vulnerable populations everywhere and elsewhere. may occur.

AI is also a timely topic, from Federal Reserve Chief Innovation Officer Sunaina Tuteja to Tyson Tuttle and academic Anton Korinek, who may be on the brink. Talked about the “Cambrian Moment”. Despite the likely proliferation of new and cheaper products and services, Korinek sees the coming changes in AI as likely to do considerable damage to many worker groups. was a sobering thought.

At a conference that emphasizes technology and disruption, innovation must be at the forefront. The evening’s keynote speaker, Eric Budish, related to the question of whether the “rules of the game” allow for the right kind of innovation, or reward what everyone can perceive as waste. We have reviewed important research results. In financial markets, the “need for speed” in trading to get the most out of a particular trading protocol causes a rat race that siphons resources from production activities, and in oncology the rewards for extending the life limit are high. It is mentioned that there was. The era was dominated by stronger early-stage preventive care. The theme of Mr. Vudish’s remarks is that human ingenuity, both at the individual level and at the team level that runs a business, is very powerful in deriving profitable benefits privately, and society as a whole benefits. The reason was that it also affects policy makers who set the rules. To compete — you need to know that getting it right depends on a lot.

Interested in what was presented at the conference? Recordings of sessions from the 2023 TED Conference and a recap of the event by Beth Ann Wilson, Director of International Finance at the Federal Reserve, can be found on the conference webpage. can be accessed from

