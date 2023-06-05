Apple refreshes watchOS 10 with widgets, topographic maps, mindfulness features and more





Reviewing previous reports, Apple’s watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch turned out to be a pretty notable upgrade. At the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference today, Apple previewed upcoming improvements to its smartwatch operating system. This includes an updated user interface with a new focus on widgets, as well as updated first-party apps like Compass, Mindfulness, and Maps. New feature.

With the debut of the Apple Watch Ultra, new features were added and the Apple Watch’s screen size increased, but the Apple Watch’s user interface hasn’t been significantly updated in years. Meanwhile, Apple’s plan to translate the App Store’s success to the smallest screen is fading. In recent years, many top third-party his apps have been pulled from the Apple Watch App Store, including Messenger, Slack, Uber, Twitter, Amazon, and eBay. Meta’s WhatsApp recently launched the first-ever smartwatch app on Google’s Wear OS instead, despite its small market share.

App makers found they could reach out to users through notifications on the Apple Watch and often said they didn’t need to maintain a full native app to do so.

To address this change, Apple is reinforcing the idea that app launching need not be the primary way information and updates are delivered to Apple Watch wearers. With the introduction of new widgets in watchOS 10, users can now preview updates in a familiar format instead.

The first Apple Watch had a widget system called Glances, but it was removed in watchOS 3 as Apple pushed for native apps. The new widgets are a combination of Glances and the widgets Apple introduced to the iPhone in iOS 14. With watchOS 10, users will now be able to scroll through various widgets for common activities such as viewing the weather, calendar events, activity tracking and checks. stocks, etc.

Simply turn the Digital Crown to access the new watchOS 10 widgets. For example, you can display widgets about weather, meetings, and appointments. These are displayed in a smart stack on the screen.

Previously, pressing the Digital Crown on the side of the Apple Watch took you to the Home screen, but this is a big change in how we use smartwatches.

Machine learning updates the widget as needed throughout the day, allowing you to track when you take your medicine or view your sleep data, for example.

Additionally, Apple has updated its core smartwatch apps, including the world clock, with new background colors that reflect the time of day and the ability to easily see your friends’ different time zones. The Activity app redesign includes corner icons that you can tap to share weekly summaries and access prizes. There’s also a new trophy case, full-screen view when you rotate the Digital Crown, and more.

There are also some new watch faces, for example Snoopy and Woodstock, and a new colorful palette watch face.

Apple Watch has a new cycling workout feature. It features a new workout view with new metrics like ‘Power Zones’, live activity support on iPhone, and the ability to connect to Bluetooth-enabled bike sensors.

Also, the Compass app now automatically generates two new waypoints. One shows where you last had a cell phone signal and the other shows where you can make an emergency call. You can also access elevation views using altimeter data.

New topographic maps are added to the map starting in the United States, including trailheads, contour lines, elevation differences, and more. You can also search and find categories for trails and trailheads near you, so you can see additional information such as trail name and difficulty level. Check the length, elevation difference, etc. before you set off on your hike.

Developers will have access to high-frequency motion data to help track things like golf club and tennis racket swings.

Another change includes new features in the Mindfulness app that let you track your emotions and daily moods, and even select your mood by moving the digital crown to scroll through shapes.

On the other hand, Family Setup allows parents to track time and daylight from their child’s Apple Watch, even if they don’t have their own iPhone, Apple says. A new field called screen distance measures if your child is holding the device too close for too long and prompts them to move the device further away.

Bloomberg teased news about the watchOS 10 update ahead of the event, calling the revamp one of the most significant updates to the OS since the Apple Watch first debuted. Given that user interface revamps and app updates will impact the user interface with Apple’s popular wearables, that prediction seems right as the changes roll out at today’s event.

