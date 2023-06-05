Smartwatch Sale: Save up to $70 on Google Pixel Watch at Amazon for Father’s Day





Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Consider the Google Pixel Watch. Amazon is currently offering a killer sale on this top-rated smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and plenty of band options. Battery life lasts all day, with up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. Smart wearables include the Google Home app, which allows you to remotely adjust your smart thermostat and connect to various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activities, and receive notifications from their connected mobile phones.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch with integrated Fitbit features. The watch’s health features include heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking, and more. The watch comes with a free 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium and a free 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

Pixel Watch comes in black, silver, and gold.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (down from $350)

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $330 (down from $400)

This Samsung deal is great, but it may not fit your budget or needs. Our experts at CBS Essentials have compiled the best smartwatches of 2023. These top-rated wearable products he has a 4-star rating or higher and include a number of positive reviews. Moreover, many of these options are now on sale.

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple via Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim, dust, and crack resistant. It also has a new collision detection feature that detects where the wearer has been in a serious car accident and alerts emergency services.

Apple Watch 8 has a host of health-tracking features, including an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, a blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. Yoga, meditation, and other workout programs are also available via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service that costs $9.99/month; the first month is free for Apple Watch buyers.)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (down from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $359 (usually $429)

apple watch ultra apple

Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a sturdier, more durable option for athletes and adventurers. Standard usage offers up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the soon-to-be-released Battery Optimized settings offer 60 hours of battery life. Adopts a high-strength titanium alloy material to improve impact resistance. It also features a larger (49mm), brighter display and his second speaker for better sound and display visibility when used outdoors. Apple says it’s also optimized for diving and water sports.

Apple Watch Ultra offers enhanced GPS capabilities to track your steps and improve navigation on outdoor expeditions. There are also action buttons that you can use to track your workout more accurately by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (down from $799)

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation is the most affordable Apple Watch option and includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can pair with a parent’s iPhone, but works independently for making calls and sending text messages. A smart choice for families who want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous generation. The display is also 30% larger than the previous model. The back case design uses 100% recycled aluminum.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (44mm), $279

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features 10W smart charging. This is a notable upgrade from his slow 5W charging that previous models offered. Includes advanced workout algorithms and sleep tracking technology.

The watch is equipped with advanced bioactivity sensors that can collect more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app. Get the Galaxy Watch 5 for just $229.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth), $229 (down from $270)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE), $270 (down from $330)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE), $299 (down from $360)

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Garmin Store on Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 in a 45mm case is currently over $50 off at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin’s Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration level and more. You can stream music downloaded from Spotify and Amazon Music. The watch can receive notifications when paired with a smartphone.

This Garmin smartwatch comes preloaded with over 20 GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can display animated workouts through the watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors. The prices below are for the Blackwatch (pictured).

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $200 (down from $330)

Fitbit Charge 5 Amazon

The latest addition to Fitbit’s Charge line, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slim device with a color touchscreen. Smartphone-enabled devices can help you manage stress, maintain heart health and sleep.

Fitbit Charge 5 boasts 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $120 (down from $150)

Fitbit Versa 3 Amazon

This top-of-the-line Fitbit has GPS built-in so you can track your pace, distance, and routes on your runs, hikes, bikes, and more. This tracker offers heart rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant.

Fitbit Versa 3 has a battery life of 6 days. With fast charging, you can charge a full day’s battery in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 3, $146 (down from $230)

Amazfit Bip 3 Amazon

What’s so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69 inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It also has sensors that monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality and stress levels. The Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water resistant and can even be taken swimming.

Amazfit Bip 3, $50 (down from $60)

