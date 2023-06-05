Isomer Capital closes $268 million fund for European tech startups





Isomer Capital has closed a new €250 million (about $268 million) fund to back tech startups in Europe.

The announcement comes after Isomer Capital founder and managing partner Joe Shorge said he expects this year to be one of the best vintages in the #VC sector. the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday (June 5).

We are thrilled to share that Isomer Capital has completed the first close of our new fund, further strengthening our commitment to supporting early-stage European tech startups, the company said in a post. . With this new fund, we are poised to foster the next wave of #innovation and growth in Europe’s #technology #ecosystem.

Isomer Capital, which invests in top European venture capital (VC) companies, will use the new fund to invest €5-10 million in 20 early-stage funds in the UK and Europe, with 6-8 funds plans to invest €1.5 million in Sifted reported on Sunday (June 4) how micro VCs will look over the next three years.

Despite current funding headwinds and increased investor questions, Shorzi remains optimistic as Europe’s talent base is mature and current valuations are prudent, according to the report. said.

Isomer Capital has invested in more than 70 European VCs, has indirectly invested in 29 European startups that have become unicorns, and has 31 co-investments and secondary deals, according to the report. It says.

Shorji said he’s confirmed that some growth-stage funds are now eyeing early-stage VCs, adding that according to the report, that’s great for us.

In other recent VC news, Finland-based VC firm Lifeline Ventures launched its fifth fund on May 17 at €150 million (approximately $163 million), its largest fund to date. announced that it would be closing down and using the funds to continue supporting early-stage founders.

About two weeks earlier, on May 4, Germany-based venture capital investment group HV Capital announced a 710 million dollar target for high-growth companies with the means to invest in technology disruptors at all stages of growth. announced the closure of a euro (approximately $782 million) fund.

HV General Partner Reiner Markle said at the time that the fund would enable the company to partner with outstanding entrepreneurs from every industry and market across the continent who are making incredible changes in our lives. said it would be

