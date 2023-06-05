Best of Computex 2023 – Spiceworks





At Computex 2023, leading OEMs and IP designers unveiled their latest products. Spiceworks analyzes the latest products announced at Computex 2023 by category.

Computex 2023 ended late last week. There was an aura of excitement as the computer exhibition offered regular attendees direct access to his first event in four years.

At Computex 2023, leading OEMs and IP designers unveiled their latest products. The event gave over 1,000 exhibitors a glimpse of their innovations.

Spiceworks shared a pick of the products that could have the biggest impact on the computing industry. Learn more about. Let’s see how these products impact some key areas of computing.

Artificial Intelligence at Computex 2023

NVIDIA recently hit a $1 trillion market cap thanks to its aggressive stance on acquiring the growing AI space. And while regulators and companies ponder the ethics, cybersecurity, and survival issues of AI development, NVIDIA is rapidly building hardware to meet AI’s advanced computing needs.

Moreover, AI is still far from commercialization, leaving organizations without a clear business strategy. Semiconductor companies may still need to evolve their AI hardware portfolios, but they already have viable and profitable offerings. And for now, NVIDIA seems to be ahead.

At Computex 2023, NVIDIA demoed the intersection of AI and gaming. The company has added its AI rendering engine for games, Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), to its AI product portfolio. This is a tool designed to enhance gamers’ interactive experiences with non-playable characters (NPCs).

In his keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang spoke about enterprise applications for the company’s AI hardware. This includes GPUs based on the Hopper architecture (announced at NVIDIA GTC 2022), Ampere architecture (which inherits NVIDIA’s Volta and Turing architectures and will be introduced in 2021), and RTX GPUs optimized for generative AI workloads. included.

NVIDIA partnered with advertising firm WPP to develop AI-generated branding content on the American chipmaker’s Omniverse Cloud suite. The company also introduced the NVIDIA Isaac Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) platform and announced a partnership with SoftBank to deploy generative AI applications on the Japanese investment firm’s servers.

Gaming at Computex 2023

In addition to ACE, NVIDIA has introduced Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) 2, the next version of the technology of the same name that was first announced in 2015. NVIDIA claims ULMB 2 can deliver 1,000Hz motion clarity for a smoother gaming experience.

The ULMB 2 features new backlight strobe technology, is based on G-Sync and is currently only available on 360Hz G-Sync monitors at 1440p. If your monitor meets the criteria, update it with the latest NVIDIA ULMB 2 firmware.

On the hardware side, multiple OEMs have launched their own devices. These include:

ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD curved gaming monitor. This monitor features a 49-inch ultra-wide display with 120 x 1440 (5K) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, 1800R curvature, 1000 nits and more.

MSI’s Project 491C QD OLED, ASRock’s 55-inch 8K UHD PG558KF, and Asus’ ROG PG38UQ were honorable mentions.

ROG Matrix RTX 4090: Asus offered a liquid-cooled ROG Matrix RTX 4090 GPU built on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. The stylish new GPU is housed in an aluminum case with a clear outer panel. The powerful new 450W GPU is internally cooled by liquid metal as thermal interface material and a 360mm all-in-one cooler. Acer Predator Triton 16: This 16-inch gaming laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, NVIDIA G-Sync, a 2560 x 1600 IPS display at 500 nits and 240Hz, 32GB memory and up to 2TB It has memory. His SSD storage inside an aluminum alloy metal chassis is cooled by a 5th generation AeroBlade 3D fan and Vortex Flow optimization. Acer’s new flagship gaming laptop also features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Thunderbolt 4 port and a micro SD card reader.

Asus has also added devices to its ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strik, and ROG Flow gaming laptop series. It’s no exaggeration to say that the company’s presence at Computex 2023 was huge.

Mobile Computing at Computex 2023

British semiconductor design firm Arm took center stage at Computex 2023 to deliver next-generation mobile chip designs. Nearly all smartphones today have a System-on-Chip (SoC), and the company is already a leader in mobile chip IP design today.

When NVIDIA bid to buy Arm for $40 billion in 2020 and the deal ultimately fell through in 2022, it’s no wonder chip makers around the world expressed concern to regulators. A new window will open. Attempts by a Qualcomm-led consortium to buy Arm also failed.

The SoftBank-owned company has now announced Total Compute Solutions 2023 (TSC23), a complete IP solutions offering that includes:

Cortex-X4 Cortex A720 Cortex A520 DynamicIQ Shared Unit or DSU-120 Cluster Immortalis-G720 Mali-G720 Mali-G620

In particular, Arm didn’t have many PC-specific innovations to show off at Computex 2023.

What did Computex 2023 have in store for PC enthusiasts? 1. XSLAB V-raptor SQ nano workstation

South Korea’s XSLAB, which specializes in Arm-based servers, has developed a new hexagonal workstation with Arm chips. The XSLAB V-raptor SQ nano is a 64-bit, 1GHz workstation with 24 Arm Cortex A-52 cores.

32 GB (16×2) DDR4 RAM, NVMe SSD, 1 Gbit/s Ethernet port, 3 USB ports and a 2.08 inch display are housed in a 193 x 169 x 33 mm purple case.

The XSLAB V-raptor SQ nano is marketed as a test and development machine. So Ubuntu Server 18.04/20.04 LTS is pre-installed.

XSLAB V-Raptor SQ nano

Source: XSLAB

2. MSI Raider GE78 HX Smart Touchpad Laptop

MSI has announced a new laptop powered by Intel’s 14th generation Core i7 processor “Meteor Lake”. However, the MSI Prestige 16 Studio was overshadowed by another his MSI Raider GE78 HX Smart his touchpad.

As the name suggests, the machine features an innovative touch-sensitive LED touchpad that turns several functional elements of the computer on and off, including Bluetooth, camera, microphone, and location. The touchpad extension also enables system control such as: volume, brightness, etc.

MSI Raider GE78 HX Smart Touchpad

Source: MSI

Other feature specs of the Raider GE78 HX include 24-core 13th Gen Intel Core i9, GeForce RTX 4070 clocked at 5.6 GHz. It features a 17-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) display, 32 GB RAM, and a 2 TB SSD.

3. Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Xtreme X/Master X Motherboard

Gigabyte has announced a new addition to its Z series of motherboards. The most significant (visible) upgrade is the addition of a large LCD to the I/O heatsink. This is what motherboards in some OEM product lines lack.

The Xtreme X display shows temperature and other important system information. The display is customizable and can even play GIFs.

It also features Wi-Fi 7, a new Wi-Fi antenna, four PCI-E x4 SSD slots, and utilizes the EZ-Latch mechanism for M.2 SSDs, allowing users to easily remove the cover. increase. SSD and graphics card.

The Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master X is pretty much the same in all respects, except it has 10 Gigabit Ethernet for faster data transfers.

Xtreme X and Master X are designed for Intel Core 12th Generation processors and above.

4. Lian Li O11 Vision computer case

Several manufacturers launched their own computer cases, but Lian Li’s case stood out. His O11 Vision from the Taiwanese company is an eye-catching computer case featuring front, side and top glass.

The Lian Li O11 Vision’s aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by the absence of a support frame within an attractive glass box and the addition of a reflective magic mirror on the top surface to ensure that the part is reflected during viewing. at the same time as the view from above is unobstructed. From the side.

His Li O11 Vision

Source: Lian Lee

It features a removable motherboard tray and supports radiators up to 240mm thick for greater cooling.

What would you like to buy from any of these products showcased at Computex 2023? Let us know what you think on LinkedInOpens in new window, TwitterOpens in new window, or FacebookOpens in new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image credit: Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/hardware/articles/computex-2023-products-launched/

