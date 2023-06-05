Apple debuts Vision Pro VR headset at WWDC 2023





Apple on Monday lived up to months of expectations by unveiling new tech goggles that blend real and virtual reality. Apple says the $3,500 device, called the Vision Pro, will offer augmented reality and introduce spatial computing.

But the word virtual reality is conspicuously absent from the carefully planned company announcement, highlighting the challenges the tech giant is likely to face when marketing the device to the masses.

Interest in virtual reality briefly surged after the idea of ​​the Metaverse, an immersive online world popularized by science fiction, was introduced to mainstream audiences during the pandemic. But as people return to their pre-pandemic lives, investors turn to artificial intelligence, and it becomes clear how much technological innovation is needed to achieve such a futuristic vision, This concept has lost momentum.

Past virtual reality products such as Google Glass, Magic Leap, Microsoft HoloLens, and Metas Quest Pro have either failed commercially or met with modest success. And companies have so far failed to demonstrate what is essential in virtual reality.

Analysts don’t expect the Vision Pro, which launches early next year, to have much mainstream appeal, at least initially. The $3,500 price tag may deter many consumers.

Carolina Milanesi, a consumer technology analyst at research firm Creative Strategies, said she doesn’t think the headset will be for mass-market consumers. Instead, it will be for early adopters and developers, which Apple launches most often, she said.

Even if the device lacks broad appeal, it could still prove to be a profitable trial for Apple, and eventually virtual reality products like lightweight glasses aimed at a wider consumer group. may be developed.

Jeff Fieldhack, research director at Counterpoint Research, said he doesn’t believe Apple has super-giant expectations. They know this will take time to evolve.

Apple could also bring the term augmented reality, which resembles virtual reality, to the forefront of the XR market, Fieldhack said.

He said he was confident it would be considered the best in its class. This will be an extraordinary improvement in display quality, resolution, refresh rate, and possibly lightness, and it seems to solve all the problems of the XR so far.

Despite the challenges Vision Pro may face in the market, the enthusiasm of thousands of attendees at Apple’s annual World Developers Conference on Monday could not be contained. At its spaceship-shaped headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Apple executives cheered and cheered as they debated the device’s capabilities.

In a mostly pre-recorded presentation that ran for over two hours and touched on a variety of other products, Apple repeatedly said using the new VR goggles was magical.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said there are certain products that will change the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives. We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product.

The headset, which looks like ski goggles, has a three-dimensional interface that allows users to view their surroundings and virtual reality simultaneously, toggle between the two to emphasize one mode, or completely block it out. You can Loaded with the same types of applications as other Apple devices (such as FaceTime and Safari), the screen floats in the air in front of the user’s face and grows or shrinks at will. Plugging the wires attached to the headset into the battery pack will give you 2 hours of battery life.

The company says users can unlock their devices by scanning their eyes. Customers use their eyes, voice, and fingers to move the display and open apps without additional hardware. Apple said Vision Pro will be a powerful tool for work and entertainment, with a powerful sound and visual system that resembles a personalized movie theater.

Some speculate that Vision Pro could build on Apple’s ever-growing content portfolio and feature exclusive content such as movies, games and TV shows. In his brief appearance, Disney CEO Robert A. Iger promised nothing other than making Disney+ available in Vision Pro at launch.

Apple also announced a series of other updates and new products, including the 15-inch MacBook Air laptop and improved computer chips for desktop computers. The company introduced a modern operating system for computers, AirPods, watches and iPhones with features such as a journal app, FaceTime video messages, and a standby mode that displays a large clock on your phone’s home screen.

There was little mention of artificial intelligence at the event. Apple has announced improvements to its Siri voice command system. For example, the ability to recognize family pets in photo collections, better auto-correct text messaging and live voicemail transcription.

But unlike other big tech companies, Apple has avoided deep discussions about what AI means to the company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/05/technology/apple-headset-virtual-reality-wwdc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos