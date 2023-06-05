Here’s how to create and manage Google Passkeys





Google has been at the forefront of new ways to use passkeys to secure accounts, rather than using traditional passwords. Passkeys are meant to be much more secure than traditional methods. So how do you set them up? This guide helps you create Google passkeys for compatible devices and manage existing passkeys.

What is a passkey?

Distinguishing between passkeys and traditional passwords can be a bit confusing. Despite advances in technology over the past year or so, it remained a bit of a mystery. We, the users, had no idea what they would look like when they were released to the public.

It turns out that passkeys are just an extension of the capabilities of devices that utilize biometric logins instead of numeric passwords. For example, when you log in to your Google account, you can use fingerprint swipe or face unlock if your phone supports it.

According to Google, creating a passkey makes your account more phishing-resistant and more secure than using a string of numbers, letters, and symbols. The advantage for users is that they don’t have to remember their login as long as the passkey is enabled. The only exception is if you choose to use her PIN or pattern instead of fingerprint or face unlock.

Set a passkey on your device

For the majority of users, Google has chosen to automatically create a passkey associated with their Google Account for some mobile devices. The method you use to sign in to your device will be the method used for your Google account.

Some devices may already be set up, but you can check which devices have passkeys enabled. If you don’t see the device you want to enable, you can still enable it as long as it’s compatible. Here are the requirements:

A laptop or desktop running Windows 10, macOS Ventura, or ChromeOS 109 or higher. A mobile device running Android 9 or iOS 16 or higher.

As long as your device meets these requirements, you should be fine creating a passkey for your Google Account.

Go to myaccount.google.com/signinoptions/passkeys. If your current device does not already use a passkey,[パスキーを使用]is displayed. Click or tap. To set a passkey for another device, scroll to the bottom and click Create Passkey. Note: This option is currently locked to Windows or macOS and doesn’t seem to appear on mobile. Press “Use another device”. Select your device and follow the steps to confirm.

PCs with compatible webcams or fingerprint readers may require you to verify your Google Account on another device before allowing the computer to enroll. Although simple, it is an additional step.

If you ever want to revoke access from any of the listed devices, you can remotely sign out by clicking Manage Devices at any time. This keeps your account safe if you don’t need constant access to your device.

Once complete, you’ll be able to log in to your Google Account using the passkey you created instead of your standard password. As Google continues to expand this feature and other companies follow suit, using a passkey could become the norm for most apps.

